New Treats for Movie Lovers Make Their Way to Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Beginning Saturday, December 28th, you’ll find these three new treats at the World Premier Food Court.

Movie lovers will love these delicious new treats making their way to Disney's All-Star Movies Resort at Walt Disney World starting tomorrow.

What’s Happening:

Lights, camera, action! Get your taste buds ready for these new bites coming to the Coffee and Ice Cream shop in the World Premier Food Court at Disney's All-Star Movies Resort.

All three of these new offerings will be available beginning tomorrow, Saturday, December 28th.

As shared by the Disney Eats Instagram At the Movies Ice Cream Bucket with caramel popcorn, TWIX cookie bar pieces, M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, SNICKERS bar pieces, chocolate and caramel Sauces, whipped cream, cherries, and sprinkles



Mickey Everything Chocolate Chip Cookie topped with M&M’S chocolate candies, TWIX cookie bar pieces, SNICKERS bar pieces, and caramel

Salted Caramel Churro Shake

