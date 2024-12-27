New Treats for Movie Lovers Make Their Way to Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Movie lovers will love these delicious new treats making their way to Disney's All-Star Movies Resort at Walt Disney World starting tomorrow.
What’s Happening:
- Lights, camera, action! Get your taste buds ready for these new bites coming to the Coffee and Ice Cream shop in the World Premier Food Court at Disney's All-Star Movies Resort.
- All three of these new offerings will be available beginning tomorrow, Saturday, December 28th.
- As shared by the Disney Eats Instagram, the new treats are as follows:
- At the Movies Ice Cream Bucket with caramel popcorn, TWIX cookie bar pieces, M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, SNICKERS bar pieces, chocolate and caramel Sauces, whipped cream, cherries, and sprinkles
- Mickey Everything Chocolate Chip Cookie topped with M&M’S chocolate candies, TWIX cookie bar pieces, SNICKERS bar pieces, and caramel
- Salted Caramel Churro Shake
