Photos: Scaffolding Begins to Surround New Test Track Entrance Canopy at EPCOT

Even though it's perhaps the busiest week of the year at Walt Disney World, construction on the third iteration of Test Track continues at full speed at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- Construction continues to chug along on the transformation of Test Track into its third iteration at EPCOT.
- Back in August, the canopy that has stood over the entrance to the attraction since before the original version of Test Track opened in 1999 was removed.
- Construction is well underway on the new canopy, which will prove to be far less visually intrusive compared to its predecessor.
- After the structure was completed, scaffolding has now surrounded it to add more architectural details.
- Cones surround the former marquee for the attraction, with the new iteration likely set to be installed in the same spot.
- Signage for the exit gift shop, previously known as the Test Track SIMporium, still remains up.
- Scaffolding can also be found towards the back side of the building, likely along the speed run section of track.
- The new Test Track will celebrate today’s innovation while highlighting the past, present, and future.
- The queue will feature six distinct exhibits, and within each room celebrate the vehicles – and people behind the vehicles – that push the envelope and help get people to our next chapter in our motion journey.
- New show scenes will be added showcasing technological advances and how our lifestyles and relationships to mobility connect everyone. Enjoy a joy ride through scenes focusing on onboard technology, customization and personalization. Followed by a trip through a scenic outdoor route reminding us all of the joys of driving, taking in the world around us and spending quality time with friends and family.
- The reimagined Test Track will open in late summer 2025 at EPCOT.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Free Dining Offer Returning for Select Walt Disney World Vacation Packages Booked in Early 2025
- Walt Disney World Reveals 2025 New Year’s Eve Festivities, Including the Return of Fireworks to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Recently Introduced Disney Spa Collection Expands with Bath Bombs and a Candle
- Wellness Month Returns to Disney Springs in January with Fitness Classes, Special Offers and Complementary Activities
- New Treats for Movie Lovers Make Their Way to Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com