Photos: Scaffolding Begins to Surround New Test Track Entrance Canopy at EPCOT

The third version of Test Track is set to open late Summer 2025 at EPCOT.

Even though it's perhaps the busiest week of the year at Walt Disney World, construction on the third iteration of Test Track continues at full speed at EPCOT.

Construction continues to chug along on the transformation of Test Track into its third iteration at EPCOT

Construction is well underway on the new canopy, which will prove to be far less visually intrusive compared to its predecessor.

After the structure was completed, scaffolding has now surrounded it to add more architectural details.

Cones surround the former marquee for the attraction, with the new iteration likely set to be installed in the same spot.

Signage for the exit gift shop, previously known as the Test Track SIMporium, still remains up.

Scaffolding can also be found towards the back side of the building, likely along the speed run section of track.

The new Test Track will celebrate today’s innovation while highlighting the past, present, and future.

The queue will feature six distinct exhibits, and within each room celebrate the vehicles – and people behind the vehicles – that push the envelope and help get people to our next chapter in our motion journey.

New show scenes will be added showcasing technological advances and how our lifestyles and relationships to mobility connect everyone. Enjoy a joy ride through scenes focusing on onboard technology, customization and personalization. Followed by a trip through a scenic outdoor route reminding us all of the joys of driving, taking in the world around us and spending quality time with friends and family.

The reimagined Test Track will open in late summer 2025 at EPCOT

