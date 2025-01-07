Disney Institute Sparks Creativity with Brand-New Disney Parks Inspired Course

The Disney Institute is set to launch the new Leading Creativity in Business course at the Disneyland Resort.

The Disney Institute is set to launch a new learning and development course for business leaders inspired by the immersive experiences of Disney Parks.

What’s Happening:

For more than three decades, Disney Institute has been helping to advise and train a variety of professionals, teams and organizations worldwide based on the business insights and best practices of Disney parks and resorts.

Their latest class, Leading Creativity in Business

Understanding that creativity is the engine that drives progress, this new course will help participants identify and tap into the creative energy of their teams through engaging, modern Disney case studies, insightful guest speakers and unique behind-the-scenes experiences.

Participants will learn how Disney leaders tackled real business challenges and seized opportunities that are relevant to today’s dynamic environment.

Highlights of the new course include: Case studies that delve into Disney projects like Star Wars Disneyland On-site learning at Disney Parks, where participants will experience firsthand how creativity shapes products, services and processes. Interactive simulations to foster an understanding of the environments and practices that drive innovation.

This new course will use the creativity of Disney Parks as an example to help participants gain actionable strategies to identify business opportunities and align creative ideas with their organization’s strategic objectives.

More information on this new course, which takes place at the Disneyland Resort disneyinstitute.com/creativity