Beating-Heart Bride Sipper Set for Release at Disneyland Ahead of The Haunted Mansion’s Reopening

This new sipper celebrates the long-awaited reopening of the classic version of The Haunted Mansion.

Disneyland’s classic Haunted Mansion is set to reopen for the first time in over a year, and to celebrate, a new souvenir sipper featuring the attraction’s iconic bride will be released.

Disneyland guests have not been able to experience the original version of The Haunted Mansion since August 2023, thanks to a lengthy refurbishment and the annual Haunted Mansion Holiday

To celebrate the iconic attraction’s return on January 18th, guests will be able to purchase a new bride sipper at locations throughout Disneyland Park beginning January 14th.

The bride featured here is more like the old “beating-heart bride” than the current Constance Hatchaway version of the bride – leading to rumors swirling that we may perhaps see a new bride when the attraction reopens.

No interior changes to the Mansion have been confirmed by Disneyland at this time.

Outside the Mansion however, things are different. During this year’s seasonal run of Haunted Mansion Holiday, which came to a close yesterday, a reimagined queue

At the exit of the attraction, a new gift shop called Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond Gift Shop

