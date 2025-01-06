Beating-Heart Bride Sipper Set for Release at Disneyland Ahead of The Haunted Mansion’s Reopening

This new sipper celebrates the long-awaited reopening of the classic version of The Haunted Mansion.
Disneyland’s classic Haunted Mansion is set to reopen for the first time in over a year, and to celebrate, a new souvenir sipper featuring the attraction’s iconic bride will be released.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland guests have not been able to experience the original version of The Haunted Mansion since August 2023, thanks to a lengthy refurbishment and the annual Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay.
  • To celebrate the iconic attraction’s return on January 18th, guests will be able to purchase a new bride sipper at locations throughout Disneyland Park beginning January 14th.
  • The bride featured here is more like the old “beating-heart bride” than the current Constance Hatchaway version of the bride – leading to rumors swirling that we may perhaps see a new bride when the attraction reopens.
  • No interior changes to the Mansion have been confirmed by Disneyland at this time.
  • Outside the Mansion however, things are different. During this year’s seasonal run of Haunted Mansion Holiday, which came to a close yesterday, a reimagined queue has graced the Mansion’s gardens.
  • At the exit of the attraction, a new gift shop called Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond Gift Shop, has opened.

