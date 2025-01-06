Beating-Heart Bride Sipper Set for Release at Disneyland Ahead of The Haunted Mansion’s Reopening

Disneyland’s classic Haunted Mansion is set to reopen for the first time in over a year, and to celebrate, a new souvenir sipper featuring the attraction’s iconic bride will be released.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland guests have not been able to experience the original version of The Haunted Mansion since August 2023, thanks to a lengthy refurbishment and the annual Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay.
- To celebrate the iconic attraction’s return on January 18th, guests will be able to purchase a new bride sipper at locations throughout Disneyland Park beginning January 14th.
- The bride featured here is more like the old “beating-heart bride” than the current Constance Hatchaway version of the bride – leading to rumors swirling that we may perhaps see a new bride when the attraction reopens.
- No interior changes to the Mansion have been confirmed by Disneyland at this time.
- Outside the Mansion however, things are different. During this year’s seasonal run of Haunted Mansion Holiday, which came to a close yesterday, a reimagined queue has graced the Mansion’s gardens.
- At the exit of the attraction, a new gift shop called Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond Gift Shop, has opened.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Foodie Guide to Lunar New Year 2025 at the Disneyland Resort
- Photos: The Retro-Modern Look and Offerings of Disneyland Resort’s New Parkside Market
- runDisney Teases Merchandise Heading to Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend
- Get a Disney Gift Card When You Book a Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort Vacation Package with Mouse Fan Travel
- “Disney Lorcana” Artists to Appear During Championship Event at the Disneyland Hotel
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com