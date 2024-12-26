“Disney Lorcana” Artists to Appear During Championship Event at the Disneyland Hotel

Koni, Amber Kommavongsa and Whitney Pollett will appear during the North American Championship from January 10th-12th, 2025.

Three Disney Lorcana artists will be appearing at the Disney Lorcana Championship Event, taking place next month at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Three incredible Disney Lorcana artists – Koni, Amber Kommavongsa and Whitney Pollett – will be in attendance at the Disney Lorcana Championship Event.

After traveling around the world over the last year, the event will be coming to the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim from January 10th-12th, 2025.

A talented concept artist and illustrator from France, Koni has contributed stunning card illustrations to Disney Lorcana , including Kuzco Temperamental Emperor, as well as costume concepts for other cards, capturing the magic and wonder of beloved Disney stories.

As an art director, illustrator, and concept artist in animation, Amber has been part of Disney Lorcana from the very beginning. Her work brings characters like Scar, Raya, Captain Amelia and Mulan to life, as well as the Baymax Armored Companion featured at Championship events.

Whitney Pollett is an artist and toy designer passionate about creating illustrations for kids and the young at heart. A lifelong Disney fan and trading card game enthusiast, she fulfilled a dream by illustrating cards for Disney Lorcana having worked on Enchanted Yzma – Conniving Chemist and Elsa – Ice Surfer.

