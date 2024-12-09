Disney Lorcana Announces New Game Features and Expansions Coming in 2025

A number of new announcements came from the first-ever Disney Lorcana European Championship this weekend, with a number of exciting reveals of what’s to come in 2025 for the popular game.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Lorcana TCG made some major announcements this past weekend while hosting the first-ever Disney Lorcana European Championship at Disneyland Paris.
- The event was live streamed, and for those who missed it, here is a recap of what was revealed to be coming to the game in 2025:
- Archazia’s Island
- Friendly pets abound in Archazia’s Island! Beyond the cast of cuddly critters lies an ancient secret just waiting to be discovered.
- Learn new tricks when Archazia’s Island releases in March 2025.
- Bolt from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film of the same name will be a featured character.
- Archazia’s Island is the seventh set of Disney Lorcana TCG.
- Accessories include. Card Sleeves and Deck Cases, and featured card art – Cinderella – Ballroom Sensation (Enchanted artwork), and Ursula – Deceiver of All (Enchanted artwork)
- Playmats
- We Could Be Immortals (featuring Big Hero 6)
- Tigger – In the Crow’s Nest
- Lilo Gift Box
- Releasing March 2025
- Features Lilo – Escape Artist alternate art from Azurite Sea
- Illustrator Grace Tran drew this alternate depiction of Lilo – Escape Artist, this time featuring Lilo & Stitch together.
- Includes:
- A foil card featuring the Lilo – Escape Artist alternate art.
- Storage box featuring Lilo – Escape Artist artwork.
- Five random boosters from set
- Reign of Jafar
- As the cards in Shimmering Skies and Azurite Sea have been teasing, Jafar is up to something! We will find out Jafar’s plans when Reign of Jafar releases Q2 2025.
- The card Iago – Out of Reach, previously teased by D23, is a part of this set.
- Reign of Jafar is the eighth set of Disney Lorcana TCG.
