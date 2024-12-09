Disney Lorcana Announces New Game Features and Expansions Coming in 2025

That Bolt card, though
A number of new announcements came from the first-ever Disney Lorcana European Championship this weekend, with a number of exciting reveals of what’s to come in 2025 for the popular game.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Lorcana TCG made some major announcements this past weekend while hosting the first-ever Disney Lorcana European Championship at Disneyland Paris.
  • The event was live streamed, and for those who missed it, here is a recap of what was revealed to be coming to the game in 2025:
  • Archazia’s Island  
    • Friendly pets abound in Archazia’s Island! Beyond the cast of cuddly critters lies an ancient secret just waiting to be discovered.  
    • Learn new tricks when Archazia’s Island releases in March 2025.    
    • Bolt from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film of the same name will be a featured character.  
    • Archazia’s Island is the seventh set of Disney Lorcana TCG.  
    • Accessories include. Card Sleeves and Deck Cases, and featured card art – Cinderella – Ballroom Sensation (Enchanted artwork), and Ursula – Deceiver of All (Enchanted artwork)  
  • Playmats  
    • We Could Be Immortals (featuring Big Hero 6)  
    • Tigger – In the Crow’s Nest  

 

  • Lilo Gift Box  
    • Releasing March 2025  
    • Features Lilo – Escape Artist alternate art from Azurite Sea  
    • Illustrator Grace Tran drew this alternate depiction of Lilo – Escape Artist, this time featuring Lilo & Stitch together.  

  •  Includes:
    • A foil card featuring the Lilo – Escape Artist alternate art.
    • Storage box featuring Lilo – Escape Artist artwork.
    • Five random boosters from set

  • Reign of Jafar 
    • As the cards in Shimmering Skies and Azurite Sea have been teasing, Jafar is up to something! We will find out Jafar’s plans when Reign of Jafar releases Q2 2025.  
    • The card Iago – Out of Reach, previously teased by D23, is a part of this set.
    • Reign of Jafar is the eighth set of Disney Lorcana TCG.  

