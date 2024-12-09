Disney Lorcana Announces New Game Features and Expansions Coming in 2025

A number of new announcements came from the first-ever Disney Lorcana European Championship this weekend, with a number of exciting reveals of what’s to come in 2025 for the popular game.

What’s Happening:

Disney Lorcana TCG made some major announcements this past weekend while hosting the first-ever Disney Lorcana European Championship at Disneyland Paris

The event was live streamed, and for those who missed it, here is a recap of what was revealed to be coming to the game in 2025:

Archazia’s Island Friendly pets abound in Archazia’s Island ! Beyond the cast of cuddly critters lies an ancient secret just waiting to be discovered. Learn new tricks when Archazia’s Island releases in March 2025. Bolt from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film of the same name will be a featured character. Archazia’s Island is the seventh set of Disney Lorcana TCG. Accessories include. Card Sleeves and Deck Cases, and featured card art – Cinderella – Ballroom Sensation (Enchanted artwork), and Ursula – Deceiver of All (Enchanted artwork)

Playmats We Could Be Immortals (featuring Big Hero 6 ) Tigger – In the Crow’s Nest



Lilo Gift Box Releasing March 2025 Features Lilo – Escape Artist alternate art from Azurite Sea Illustrator Grace Tran drew this alternate depiction of Lilo – Escape Artist, this time featuring Lilo & Stitch



Includes: A foil card featuring the Lilo – Escape Artist alternate art. Storage box featuring Lilo – Escape Artist artwork. Five random boosters from set



Reign of Jafar As the cards in Shimmering Skies and Azurite Sea have been teasing, Jafar is up to something! We will find out Jafar’s plans when Reign of Jafar releases Q2 2025. The card Iago – Out of Reach, previously teased by D23, is a part of this set. Reign of Jafar is the eighth set of Disney Lorcana TCG.

