Disney Lorcana Challenge Coming to Melbourne in February

The top two competitors will be invited to the 2025 Disney Lorcana World Championship at Walt Disney World.

The first-ever Disney Lorcana Challenge is set to take place in Melbourne, welcoming all Illumineers from Australia and New Zealand to participate in this prestigious Oceania event at Marvel Stadium.

What's Happening:

The first-ever Disney Lorcana Challenge will be held in Melbourne, inviting all Illumineers from Australia and New Zealand to join this premier Oceania event at Marvel Stadium on February 1st and 2nd, 2025.

Get ready for an exciting weekend packed with Disney Lorcana tournaments, exhilarating side events, and prizes, as well as the chance to compete for the esteemed title of Disney Lorcana Challenge Melbourne Champion.

The top two competitors will be invited to take part in the 2025 Disney Lorcana World Championship at Walt Disney World

What’s In Store That Weekend:

The Main Event Tournament will feature players engaging in nine Swiss rounds of Core Constructed in a two-game format. This will be succeeded by a best-of-three competition for the Top 64 on the second day, where participants will vie for prizes and the esteemed title of Disney Lorcana Challenge Melbourne Champion.

A variety of side events will be held throughout the weekend, accommodating participants of all skill levels and offering plenty of chances for competition and success.

Join in for the Illustrator Meet & Greet, where you can get an autograph from a cherished artist behind the Disney Lorcana card art. Artist details will be revealed soon.

Tickets:

This is a ticketed event, and you’ll need a competitor or attendee badge.

Tickets are now on sale, and you can purchase them by clicking here

Location:

Marvel Stadium Victory Room

740 Bourke Street, Docklands VIC

