“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE” to Tour Throughout North America Next Year

Pretty soon, fans throughout North America can dance their cares away and save their worries for another day when Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE arrives in a nearby city in 2025.

Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE , the first-ever live touring show based on the franchise, is set to make its way through North America next year.

, the first-ever live touring show based on the franchise, is set to make its way through North America next year. The 48-city tour kicks off January 18, 2025, at the Haugh Performing Arts Center in Glendora, California, with stops including Las Vegas, Austin, Indianapolis, Ottawa, Akron, Tampa, and more.

In the touring show, Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley, and Boober Fraggle embark on a quest to find the lost Celebration Stone – an ancient treasure with the power to unite everyone for the ultimate party. Along the way, they discover magic, adventure, and something more memorable and heartfelt than they ever imagined!

This all-new, family friendly stage adventure features vibrant walkaround versions of the Fraggles, new puppet versions of their industrious friends – the Doozers, plus appearances by a giant Gorg, and exciting new puppet creature friends – all crafted by the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

The touring show is based on the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ original series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, and includes both new and classic Fraggle songs, immersive effects, and all fun that has captivated audiences for over 40 years.

and includes both new and classic Fraggle songs, immersive effects, and all fun that has captivated audiences for over 40 years. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE is written, directed, and choreographed by Broadway’s John Tartaglia (Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, Stephen Schwartz’s The Secret Silk ).

is written, directed, and choreographed by Broadway’s John Tartaglia Stephen Schwartz’s ). Puppets and characters are designed and fabricated by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop ( My Neighbour Totoro, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ).

). Music producing and direction along with incidental music is by Harvey Mason jr., Andrew Hey, and Sam Ramirez with music manager Ana Krafchick of Harvey Mason Media ( Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock ).

). Scenic design is by three-time Tony nominee Anna Louizos (In The Heights, High Fidelity, and T he Mystery of Edwin Drood) , and lighting design is by Rob Denton (The Mystery of Edwin Drood/Goodspeed, In the Heights/The Muny ). Video design is by Katherine Freer (We Are Your Robots/Theater for a New Audience, The Little Mermaid /The Muny ) and Sound Design is by Josh Liebert ( Come From Away/ Newfoundland Arts and Culture Center, Frozen/ Tuachan). Casting is by Cindi Rush with Dave Burch as Production Manager.

and T , and lighting design is by Rob Denton ). Video design is by Katherine Freer ) and Sound Design is by Josh Liebert ( Newfoundland Arts and Culture Center, Tuachan). Casting is by Cindi Rush with Dave Burch as Production Manager. For more information, including a list of dates, locations, and ticket information, be sure to check out their official site, at www.fragglerocklive.com

What They’re Saying:

John Tartaglia, Creative Supervisor for Fraggle Rock at The Jim Henson Company and writer/director of the stage show: “ Fraggle Rock is a world of silliness, hope, optimism, kindness, and, above all, FUN! As a lifelong fan, I have loved creating this new stage show for families to experience the joy of Fraggle Roc k. I’ve also enjoyed adding special moments that dedicated fans will love. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Fraggle Rock!”

“ is a world of silliness, hope, optimism, kindness, and, above all, FUN! As a lifelong fan, I have loved creating this new stage show for families to experience the joy of k. I’ve also enjoyed adding special moments that dedicated fans will love. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Fraggle Rock!” Nicole Goldman, Executive Vice President of Branding at The Jim Henson Company: “Bring your kids! Bring your parents! Bring your friends! Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE offers a magical chance to immerse yourself in one of Jim Henson’s most iconic worlds. With John Tartaglia’s incredible direction, our top-notch creative team of Broadway professionals, and the amazing characters crafted by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, this show is a must-see for the young and the young at heart. Gather your favorite Silly Creatures and come create memories with your Fraggle friends!”