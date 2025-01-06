Foodie Guide to Lunar New Year 2025 at the Disneyland Resort

Check out the delicious menu items at the Lunar New Year Marketplaces and all around Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney and the Disneyland Resort Hotels.

The Disneyland Resort is getting ready to celebrate the Year of the Snake during the Lunar New Year Celebration, taking place from January 17th to February 16th, 2025. Alongside the lively entertainment, character meet & greets, and more, guests can enjoy some delicious bites throughout Disney California Adventure.

This event’s Sip & Savor Pass will be available in six digital coupon versions, which can be redeemed for select bites and non-alcoholic beverages from the Lunar New Year Marketplaces and participating dining locations in Disney California Adventure. The passes this year are available in three new, limited-edition, collectible designs that pay homage to either Chinese, Vietnamese or Korean cultures—and feature some of your favorite Disney characters in culturally-inspired outfits designed by artist Ann Shen.

Festival-themed Disney Gift Cards will also be available for those looking for a simple way to pay for a snack.

Lunar New Year Marketplaces

Bamboo Blessings (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16; food and non-alcoholic beverages available with Sip and Savor pass)

Mini Char Siu Pork Shanks with rice and pineapple chutney (New)

Strawberry Milk Tea Macaron: Strawberry buttercream with a milk tea center

Brown Sugar Milk Tea: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Ceylon Tea, hotteok-inspired brown sugar syrup, maple and butter pecan syrups, and oat milk garnished with banana milk-infused whipped cream (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Dragon Fruit Cocktail: Dragonberry rum, white rum, lychee purée, dragon fruit and Chinese five-spice syrups, lime juice, and house-made coriander tea garnished with a dried dragon fruit wheel

Lunar New Year Mickey Shaped Light-Up Straw Clip (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Longevity Noodle Co. (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16; food and non-alcoholic beverages available with Sip and Savor pass)

Garlic Noodles with zesty garlic butter sauce and Parmesan cheese

Shrimp Lo Mein Noodles with stir-fried vegetables

Tropical Coconut Cooler: Coconut cream, coconut milk, house-made jackfruit syrup, dragon fruit syrup, lychee nectar, and cherry juices garnished with mango coconut foam and rainbow jellies (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Mandarin Citrus Mule: Mandarin vodka, grapefruit liqueur, lime juice, Mandarin and apricot purées, and candied orange syrup topped with ginger beer and garnished with orange rock candy (New)

Lunar New Year Mickey-shaped Light-Up Straw Clip (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Lucky 8 Lantern (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16; food and non-alcoholic beverages available with Sip and Savor pass)

Quesabirria Eggroll with guajillo pepper consomé

Chocolate Firecracker: Light chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache filling, chocolate almond dacquoise, and popping candy featuring DOVE Dark Chocolate (New)

Guava Lemongrass Cocktail: Silver rum, guava nectar juice, house-made lemongrass syrup, and lime juice garnished with a lemon wheel (New)

Year of The Snake Margarita: Reposado tequila, lime juice, kiwi syrup, and mango purée garnished with a snake gummy (New)

Lunar New Year Mickey-shaped Light-Up Straw Clip (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Prosperity Bao & Buns (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16; food and non-alcoholic beverages available with Sip and Savor pass)

Kung Pao Bao with plant-based chicken, toasted peanuts, and scallions

Red Panda Bao: Jumbo pork and vegetable bao with chile-garlic sauce

Harland Raspberry Yuja Lemonade Ale (New)

Strawberry-Lychee Cocktail: Bourbon, strawberry purée, lychee syrup, and lime juice garnished with a skewered lime gummy (New)

Lunar New Year Beer Flight (New)

Study Break Lychee & White Tea Hard Seltzer (New)

Three Weavers Expatriate IPA (New)

Brewery X Panda Pool Party Lager

Lunar New Year Mickey-shaped Light-Up Straw Clip (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Red Dragon Spice Traders (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16; food and non-alcoholic beverages available with Sip and Savor pass)

Fire Chicken Wings with sesame-seaweed crunch (New)

Spicy Gochujang Chicken Tacos with yuja citrus cabbage slaw (New)

Peach Makgeolli Cocktail: Peach rice wine, citron vodka, ginger liqueur, cucumber syrup, and white grape and lime juices garnished with a skewered frozen peach and grape (New)

Lunar New Year Mickey-shaped Light-Up Straw Clip (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Wrapped with Love (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16; food and non-alcoholic beverages available with Sip and Savor pass)

Phở Dip with rice noodles, sliced beef, shaved jalapeños, pickled onions, and Phở broth (New)

Fried Lemongrass Chicken Dumpling with plum sauce

Mandarin Orange Cream Puff filled with citrus cream and Mandarin compote (New)

Taro Vietnamese-style Iced Coffee: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Vietnamese-style Coffee, cocoa powder, and condensed milk garnished with taro-chocolate sweet cream (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Lunar New Year Mickey-shaped Light-Up Straw Clip (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Throughout Disney California Adventure

Aunt Cass Café (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16; mobile order available)

Almond Cookie Bread Pudding: Almond bread pudding with a gooey almond center, Mandarin orange crème anglaise, whipped topping, toasted almonds, and an almond cookie (Available with Sip and Savor pass) (New)

Snake Sourdough Bread (New)

Award Wieners (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16; mobile order available)

Bánh Mì Hot Dog: Seared pork belly, cilantro jalapeño aïoli, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, and jalapeños on a French roll

Strawberry Milk Tea Macaron: Strawberry buttercream with milk tea center (Available with Sip and Savor pass)

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 27; mobile order available)

Bulgogi Pizza: Marinated beef and spicy corn cheese sauce topped with green onion (Available by slice or whole pie)

Mango and Coconut Sago Parfait: Layers of coconut sago pudding, mango passion fruit compote, and mango yogurt mousse topped with toasted coconut and a Mickey decoration (New)

Boudin Bread Cart (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16)

Snake Sourdough Bread (New)

Cappuccino Cart (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16; mobile order available)

Dalgona Coffee Bundt Cake: Coffee bundt cake filled with sweet milk topped with dalgona foam (Available with Sip and Savor pass)

Green Tea Horchata with matcha (Available with Sip and Savor pass) (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16; mobile order available)

Lychee Fruit Sundae: Lychee sorbet, raspberry syrup, Mandarin orange slices, raspberries, and black sesame seeds (New)

Mandarin Orange Cream Puff filled with citrus cream and Mandarin compote (Available with Sip and Savor pass) (New)

Hollywood Lounge (Mobile order available)

Mandarin Citrus Mule: Mandarin vodka, grapefruit liqueur, lime juice, Mandarin and apricot purées, and candied orange syrup topped with ginger beer and orange rock candy (New) (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16)

Lamplight Lounge (Reservations recommended)

Vietnamese BBQ Pork Chop with spicy garlic noodles and chile-marinated cucumbers (New) (Available Jan. 8 through April 27)

Green Tea Donuts (New) (Available Jan. 8 through Feb. 27)

Three Weavers Brewing Company Synthwave Sour Ale (New) (Available Jan. 8 through April 29)

Paradise Garden Grill (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 26; mobile order available for non-Sip and Savor portions)

Beef and Broccoli: Marinated steak tips with fried rice, green onion, and toasted sesame seeds (Tasting-size portion available with Sip and Savor pass) (Plant-based) (New)

(Plant-based) Bánh Mì: Grilled pork belly with pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, and jalapeño with spicy mayo on a French roll (Tasting-size portion available with Sip and Savor pass)

Korean-style BBQ Chicken served with steamed rice, kimchi, and pickled cucumber

Korean-style Chicken: Marinated chicken served with steamed rice and broccoli (Disney Check Kids Meal)

Spicy Shrimp Lo Mein: Lo mein noodles tossed with shrimp, arbol chiles, mushrooms, cabbage, corn, and bell pepper

Whole Fish with steamed rice and stir-fried vegetables (Served family-style for sharing for two)

Strawberries and Cream Roulade covered in toasted almond slices (Tasting-size portion available with Sip and Savor pass) (New)

Tiger Milk Tea with brown sugar tapioca pearls (Tasting-size portion available with Sip and Savor pass) (Non-alcoholic beverage)

(Non-alcoholic beverage) Brewery X, Hard Peach Tea Seltzer (New)

Strawberry-Lychee Cocktail: Bourbon, strawberry purée, lychee syrup, and lime juice garnished with a skewered lime gummy (New)

Pym Test Kitchen (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16; mobile order available)

Legend of the Ten Spices Flatbread: Kung pao beef, sesame spread, toasted bok choy, and napa cabbage served with onion-cilantro salad garnished with heirloom radish and chile threads (New)

Smokejumpers Grill (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16; mobile order available)

Fire Chicken Wings with sesame-seaweed crunch (Available with Sip and Savor pass) (New)

Sonoma Terrace (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16; mobile order available)

Garlic Noodles with zesty butter garlic sauce and Parmesan cheese (Available with Sip and Savor Pass)

Studio Catering Co. (Mobile order available)

Moo Shu Pork Burrito: Sautéed vegetables, egg fried rice, and crispy noodles with a side of plum sauce (New) (Available Jan. 8 through Feb. 27)

Scallion Pancake Tostada: Fried scallion pancake, bulgogi beef, kimchi aïoli, and spicy scallion salad (Available with Sip and Savor pass) (New) (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16)

Brown Sugar Milk Tea: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Ceylon Tea, hotteok-inspired brown sugar syrup, maple and butter pecan syrups, and oat milk garnished with banana milk-infused whipped cream (Available with Sip and Savor pass) (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New) (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16)

Select Outdoor Vending Carts

Mickey-shaped Hot Dog Bun: Brioche-style Mickey-shaped bun stuffed with hot dogs finished with sesame seeds and scallions (Available with Sip and Savor pass)

Char Siu Turkey Leg

Sweet Taro Bread: Taro cream cheese icing and condensed milk (New)

Churros near Goofy’s Sky School and at Señor Buzz Churros on Pixar Pier (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16)

Vietnamese Coffee Churro: Classic churro rolled in coffee sugar topped with a bold coffee icing and sweetened condensed milk (New)

Churros at Hollywood Land (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16)

Toasted Sesame and Red Bean Churro: Classic churro rolled in toasted sesame sugar with red bean whipped topping and sesame tuile (Available with Sip and Savor pass) (New)

Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff and Trolley Treats (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16; mobile order available)

Firecracker Marshmallow Wand: Marshmallows on a stick dipped in caramel and red-colored white chocolate decorated with yellow sanding sugar, a piece of black licorice, and a yellow Mickey chocolate piece (New)

Mickey Lantern Caramel Apple: Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel and decorated with marshmallow ears dipped in red-colored white chocolate decorated with red sanding sugar and a gold and red flower chocolate piece (New)

Novelties Available Across the Disneyland Resort (Available starting Jan. 17)

Lunar New Year Stainless Steel Tumbler (New) (Mobile order available at select locations; limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) ; Available at the following locations: At Disney California Adventure: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Cappuccino Cart, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Paradise Garden Grill, select outdoor vending carts, Smokejumpers Grill, and Studio Catering Co. At Disneyland Hotel: The Coffee House At Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: Grand Californian Great Hall Cart

Disneyland Hotel

The Coffee House (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16; mobile order available)

Dalgona Coffee Bundt Cake: Coffee Bundt cake filled with sweet milk and topped with dalgona foam

Honeydew Collins: Gin with coconut, honeydew, lime leaf, and elderflower (New)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

GCH Craftsman Grill (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16)

Dan Dan Noodles: Pork, seasoned noodles, peanut, green onions, sesame oil, garlic, and cilantro

GCH Craftsman Bar (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16)

Dan Dan Noodles: Pork, seasoned noodles, peanut, green onions, sesame oil, garlic, and cilantro

Moon Dragon: Premium soju, St-Germain, Hennessy V.S., cherry juice, plum bitters, and Luxardo cherries (New)

Grand Californian Great Hall Cart (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16)

Lunar New Year Mickey-shaped Sugar Cookie (New)

Lunar New Year Pretzel Rod Sticks

Lunar New Year Crisped Rice Treat

Macaron Box

Hearthstone Lounge (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16)

Mandu Appetizer

Szechuan Shrimp: Spicy shrimp, steamed rice, broccolini, sesame oil, green onions, and garlic

Moon Dragon: Premium soju, St.-Germain, Hennessy VS, cherry juice, plum bitters, Luxardo cherries

Great Maple Modern American Eatery (Available Jan. 15 through Feb. 16)

Five Spice Sugar Doughnut Holes served in a Chinese takeout box with chocolate sauce, raspberry sauce, and whipped cream for dipping (New)

The Sketch Pad Café (Available Jan. 15 through Feb. 16)

Coconut Custard Bao Bun

Giant Brown Butter and Lemon Fortune Cookie (New)

Red Velvet and Creme Cheese Whoopie Pie (New)

Strawberry and Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats (New)

Coconut Matcha Latte with sweet mango purée and coconut jelly (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Taro Dirty Milk Tea with rainbow agave boba (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Downtown Disney District

Ballast Point Brewing Co. (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16)

Sweet and Spicy Sticky Pork Ribs: 1 lbs. St. Louis ribs tossed in a sweet sambal glaze, garnished with sesame seeds and scallions (New)

Beignets Expressed (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16)

Lunar New Year Special Glaze Beignet: Green tea matcha glaze with a white chocolate drizzle (New)

Céntrico and Paseo (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16)

Pork Belly Bao Bun Tacos: Tamarindo chipotle glaze, pickled veggies, and cilantro criollo (New)

Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16)

Snake in My Boot Cocktail: Rum, melon liqueur, pineapple juice, and half and half (New)

Naples Ristorante e Bar (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16)

Banh Mi Pizza: Neapolitan crust, mozzarella cheese, marinated pork, pickled carrot and daikon radish, raw jalapeño, cilantro, Vietnamese mayonnaise and sriracha sauce drizzles

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16)

Serpent’s Tail: Kanikama crab, cream cheese, water chestnuts, and chives that rolled and tempura fried served with Thai chili sauce, spicy mayo, and sriracha hot chili sauce (New)

Lychee Martini: Vodka, elderflower liqueur, and lychee juice garnished with a lychee and mint sprig (New)

Vista Parkside Market (Available Jan. 17 through Feb. 16)

Serpentine Sour: Gin, yuja juice, egg white, and lemon peel (New)

