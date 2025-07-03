A Ghost Will Follow You Home: New Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts Plush Materialize at Create-Your-Own Headband Experience
Grim-grinning ghosts come out to accessorize.
Disney has released three new plush accessories for the Create-Your-Own Headband experience that are sure to get a thumbs up from Haunted Mansion fans.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted new Create-Your-Own Headband accessories inspired by the Haunted Mansion’s Hitchhiking Ghosts.
- Ezra, Gus, and Phineas all take on a cutesier aesthetic to their on-ride appearance in these new plush offerings.
- The new items arrive just about a month and a half ahead of the Not-So-Spooky season, with event nights for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party beginning on August 15th.
- Each plush runs for $11.99 with the base headband running for $9.99.
- Collecting all three will run $45.96 before tax for the accessory combo.
Headbands Not Your Style?:
- Back in May, Walt Disney World debuted a brand new option for their Create-Your-Own Headband experience with a new baseball cap option.
- Retailing for $14.99, a bit more than $9.99 for the headband, the hat comes fitted with two slots to add characters.
- Unlike the headband, the hat does only allow guests to add two plushies. However, this is a perfect way to create your own Mickey ear baseball cap with characters from Star Wars, Disney Animation, or even parks characters like Orange Bird and Figment.
- For Haunted Mansion fans, you won’t be able to represent all three Hitchhiking Ghosts with the baseball cap, so good luck choosing your favorite two!
- You can learn more here.
