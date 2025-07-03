A Ghost Will Follow You Home: New Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts Plush Materialize at Create-Your-Own Headband Experience

Disney has released three new plush accessories for the Create-Your-Own Headband experience that are sure to get a thumbs up from Haunted Mansion fans.

Ezra, Gus, and Phineas all take on a cutesier aesthetic to their on-ride appearance in these new plush offerings.

The new items arrive just about a month and a half ahead of the Not-So-Spooky season, with event nights for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Each plush runs for $11.99 with the base headband running for $9.99.

Collecting all three will run $45.96 before tax for the accessory combo.

Headbands Not Your Style?:

Back in May, Walt Disney World debuted a brand new option for their Create-Your-Own Headband experience with a new baseball cap option.

Retailing for $14.99, a bit more than $9.99 for the headband, the hat comes fitted with two slots to add characters.

Unlike the headband, the hat does only allow guests to add two plushies. However, this is a perfect way to create your own Mickey ear baseball cap with characters from Star Wars

For Haunted Mansion fans, you won’t be able to represent all three Hitchhiking Ghosts with the baseball cap, so good luck choosing your favorite two!

