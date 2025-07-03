A Ghost Will Follow You Home: New Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts Plush Materialize at Create-Your-Own Headband Experience

Grim-grinning ghosts come out to accessorize.

Disney has released three new plush accessories for the Create-Your-Own Headband experience that are sure to get a thumbs up from Haunted Mansion fans.

What’s Happening:

  • On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted new Create-Your-Own Headband accessories inspired by the Haunted Mansion’s Hitchhiking Ghosts.
  • Ezra, Gus, and Phineas all take on a cutesier aesthetic to their on-ride appearance in these new plush offerings.

  • The new items arrive just about a month and a half ahead of the Not-So-Spooky season, with event nights for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party beginning on August 15th.
  • Each plush runs for $11.99 with the base headband running for $9.99.
  • Collecting all three will run $45.96 before tax for the accessory combo.

Headbands Not Your Style?:

  • Back in May, Walt Disney World debuted a brand new option for their Create-Your-Own Headband experience with a new baseball cap option.
  • Retailing for $14.99, a bit more than $9.99 for the headband, the hat comes fitted with two slots to add characters.
  • Unlike the headband, the hat does only allow guests to add two plushies. However, this is a perfect way to create your own Mickey ear baseball cap with characters from Star Wars, Disney Animation, or even parks characters like Orange Bird and Figment.
  • For Haunted Mansion fans, you won’t be able to represent all three Hitchhiking Ghosts with the baseball cap, so good luck choosing your favorite two!
  • You can learn more here.

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good