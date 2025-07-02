Save The Date! Walt Disney World Souvenir 16th Month Calendar Has Arrived on Store Shelves
It's a special occasion for Disney Parks fans everywhere!
As is an annual tradition at this point, the popular theme park souvenir, a calendar featuring images from the Walt Disney World parks, has arrived on store shelves throughout the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- There are many days throughout the year that Disney Parks look forward to. Some have specific dates, and some are just annual traditions that show up somewhere in the parks - including retail locations.
- Such is the case today as we have spotted the 2025-26 16 Month Walt Disney World Calendar, featuring images of Walt Disney World to bring fans joy throughout the year ahead.
- We didn’t break the calendar open to see the full slate of images to expect, but some are teased on the back of the calendar. As the months go by, those with this on their wall will get to see some Toy Story friends welcoming them to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, along with a long shot down Hollywood Blvd. at the park. Favorites from Disney’s Animal Kingdom, including the Na’vi River Journey and Expedition Everest: Legend of the Forbidden Mountain are also featured. EPCOT’s Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, as well as Dreamer’s Point featuring the statue of Walt Disney can also be seen throughout the pages. Likely to appear in October of either 2025 or 2026, Mickey and Minnie in their spookiest garb, likely from Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, are also seen teased on the back of the calendar.
- As of press time, the calendar retails for $16.99 and can be picked up at locations throughout Walt Disney World. Similar to previous years, the calendar looks to start in September of 2025 and run through December of 2026.
- Typically, the font, style, and aesthetic of this calendar is similar to that of the rest of the merchandise displaying the year at Disney Parks, so expect more of this look to appear as we get closer to 2026.
- We also anticipate the arrival of a Disneyland Resort version of the calendar in the not-too-distant future.
