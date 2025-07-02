Disney Reveals Star Studded Eat to the Beat Concert Series Lineup for 2025

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will take place on August 28th through November 22nd, 2025.

The EPCOT Eat to the Beat Concert Series, presented by Florida Blue, will be back this year as part of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. Is your favorite artist part of the lineup?

What's Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog

One of the best parts about these concerts is general admission is included with your ticket to EPCOT.

Some returning popular favorites include Joey Fatone & Friends, Hanson, Boyz II Men, and Baha Men.

There are also plenty of new artists joining the lineup for the very first time, including KT Tunstall, Bowling for Soup, Jordin Sparks, and Ben Rector.

You can check out the list of artists and dates below.

2025 EPCOT Eat to the Beat Concert Schedule:

Aug. 29–30 – Joey Fatone & Friends

Aug. 31–Sept. 1 – MercyMe

Sept. 5–6 – KT Tunstall (NEW)

Sept. 7–8 – TobyMac

Sept. 12–14 – STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas

Sept. 15 – Bacilos

Sept. 19–20 – Sheila E.

Sept. 21–22 – Ben Rector (NEW)

Sept. 26–27 – Tiffany

Sept. 28–29 – Jesse & Joy

Oct. 3–4 – Baha Men

Oct. 5–6 – TBD

Oct. 10–11 – The Wanted 2.0 (NEW)

Oct. 12–13 – The Fray

Oct. 17–20 – Hanson

Oct. 24–25 – Hoobastank

Oct. 26–27 – Smash Mouth

Oct. 31–Nov. 1 – Big Bad Voo Doo Daddy

Nov. 2–3 – Boyz II Men

Nov. 7–8 – David Archuleta

Nov. 9–10 – Jordin Sparks (NEW)

Nov. 14–15 – Bowling For Soup (NEW)

Nov. 16–17 – The Beach Boys

Perfect Time to Be an Annual Passholder:

Annual Passholders love this concert series since it is included at no extra cost.

This is a great time to be an annual passholder because they can preview the newly updated Test Track

Guests wishing to participate in the preview window must have a Walt Disney World here

More Walt Disney World News: