Disney Reveals Star Studded Eat to the Beat Concert Series Lineup for 2025
The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will take place on August 28th through November 22nd, 2025.
The EPCOT Eat to the Beat Concert Series, presented by Florida Blue, will be back this year as part of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. Is your favorite artist part of the lineup?
What's Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has revealed the lineup for the EPCOT Eat to the Beat Concert Series.
- One of the best parts about these concerts is general admission is included with your ticket to EPCOT.
- Some returning popular favorites include Joey Fatone & Friends, Hanson, Boyz II Men, and Baha Men.
- There are also plenty of new artists joining the lineup for the very first time, including KT Tunstall, Bowling for Soup, Jordin Sparks, and Ben Rector.
- You can check out the list of artists and dates below.
2025 EPCOT Eat to the Beat Concert Schedule:
- Aug. 29–30 – Joey Fatone & Friends
- Aug. 31–Sept. 1 – MercyMe
- Sept. 5–6 – KT Tunstall (NEW)
- Sept. 7–8 – TobyMac
- Sept. 12–14 – STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas
- Sept. 15 – Bacilos
- Sept. 19–20 – Sheila E.
- Sept. 21–22 – Ben Rector (NEW)
- Sept. 26–27 – Tiffany
- Sept. 28–29 – Jesse & Joy
- Oct. 3–4 – Baha Men
- Oct. 5–6 – TBD
- Oct. 10–11 – The Wanted 2.0 (NEW)
- Oct. 12–13 – The Fray
- Oct. 17–20 – Hanson
- Oct. 24–25 – Hoobastank
- Oct. 26–27 – Smash Mouth
- Oct. 31–Nov. 1 – Big Bad Voo Doo Daddy
- Nov. 2–3 – Boyz II Men
- Nov. 7–8 – David Archuleta
- Nov. 9–10 – Jordin Sparks (NEW)
- Nov. 14–15 – Bowling For Soup (NEW)
- Nov. 16–17 – The Beach Boys (NEW)
Perfect Time to Be an Annual Passholder:
- Annual Passholders love this concert series since it is included at no extra cost.
- This is a great time to be an annual passholder because they can preview the newly updated Test Track at EPCOT from July 13th to 19th.
- Guests wishing to participate in the preview window must have a Walt Disney World annual pass and register via the Virtual Queue system on the My Disney Experience app. You can find out more info here.
