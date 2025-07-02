Star Wars Souvenirs: New Droid Depot Pins Drop at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Say "bright suns" to a collection of new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge collectibles.
A new collection of Disney Pin Trading pins have landed in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, showing off fan favorite droids and other Star Wars icons.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Disney's Hollywood Studios, Laughing Place spotted a new line of pins now available at Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- Featuring a wide selection of designs, including popular drops R2-D2, BB8, DJ Rex, the new BDX Droids, and more, Star Wars fans have plenty of collectibles to choose from. These collectibles, while capturing the popular characters from the film, were designed to celebrate the Droid Depot experience, giving fans another way to commemorate their visit to Batuu.
- A new Star Wars-themed lanyard and Mystery Pin set has also arrived at the retail location.
- Let’s take a look at the new pins!
Silver Tier Pins ($12.99)
DJ Rex Pin ($16.99)
BDX and Droidsmith Pins ($22.99 each)
Star Wars “Resist!" Mystery Pin Set ($22.99)
Star Wars “Resist!" Started Set ($44.99)
25th Anniversary of Pin Trading:
- Disney Pin Trading launched as a part of Walt Disney World’s Millenium Celebration, and has helped foster a community of Disney fans who share a passion for the magical memories made across the Disney Parks and Disney films.
- On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted a brand new Mickey Mouse plush collectible celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney Pin Trading.
- The new plush design features Mickey dressed to the nines in his classic black, red, and yellow tuxedo.
- You can learn more about the new collectible here.
