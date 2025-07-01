DDA Class of 2026: Applications are Now Open for Disney Dreamers Academy

Learn how you can apply or nominate a deserving teenager for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Disney Dreamers Academy, a mentorship program at Walt Disney World, has opened up applications for their 2026 class.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Dreamers Academy is back for a 19th year, with applications for the special youth mentorship program now open.

Aiming to help inspired teenagers from different backgrounds to fully pursue their dreams, Walt Disney World selects 100 high school students every year to invite them on the transformative experience.

Since its debut, Walt Disney World has invited 1,700 students from across the country to the resort.

Graduates from the DDA have gone on to become doctors, engineers, performing artists, entrepreneurs and more.

Selected from thousands of applicants, the 100 students are chosen through essay submissions and personal stories.

The selected teen, along with a parent or guardian, are invited on an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World where they embark on a multi-day journey learning leadership skills, communication techniques, and networking strategies.

Students also get to partake in workshops that help support their dreams, giving resources to a wide variety of career paths, including opportunities within The Walt Disney Company.

Students can apply or be nominated here

Class of 2025:

This year’s Disney Dreamers Academy took place back in March.

Our very own Doobie Moseley was in attendance for the once-in-a-lifetime experience, showcasing the amazing experiences had at the event.

The event also included appearances by stars of ABC’s hit series Abbott Elementary.

You can check out our live coverage from this year’s event here

