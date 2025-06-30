Attraction Review: Updated Test Track at EPCOT Combines Nostalgia with (Near) Future Focus

The ride's path may be the same but there's plenty new here.

The newly reimagined Test Track at EPCOT (presented by General Motors), marks a refreshing shift from its previous iteration. While the ride system itself remains unchanged, with the path and movement feeling familiar, nearly everything else has received a thematic and visual overhaul.

What guests will immediately notice is how different the experience feels from the moment they step under the new canopy and into the redesigned queue. Gone is the sterile and oft-cited TRON-esque vibe. In its place is a warmer, more open space that draws guests in with dynamic lighting, new concept vehicles, and media elements. As you walk through the queue, you’re shown videos highlighting the evolution of transportation. Overhead, the flow of ride vehicles heading toward the belt check area adds kinetic energy to the area.

The second queue room (which previously housed the now-removed “build your own vehicle" element) then pivots, welcoming guests to the present day. Like many Disney attractions before it, this area looks to the future — but one that’s around the corner rather than decades away. The focus here is on where we are right now in terms of energy conservation, recycling, and real-world advancements in automotive design.

As for the ride itself, the vehicles still follow the same physical path. However, as you’d expect, each scene along the way has been significantly transformed. The new segments combine crisp projections along with physical set pieces. Similar to the later part of the queue, these scenes highlight vehicles and ideas that are currently in development or are already hitting the road.

A major highlight of this new version is the projection dome you encounter just before the high-speed loop. This dome scene is a nostalgic nod to EPCOT’s past, evoking the spirit of classic attractions like the original World of Motion (which was, of course, replaced by Test Track) and even the beloved Horizons. It’s a beautiful blend of past, present, and future that offers a little something extra before taking guests on the park’s signature thrill. On that note, the outside speed loop remains as adrenaline-inducing as ever.

Overall, I think this is a fantastic update that breathes new life into one of EPCOT’s flagship attractions. In a way, you could say that this edition combines goals and ideas of Test Track 1.0 and 2.0, but in a way that feels completely fresh. Plus, this new Test Track doesn’t just look toward the future — it invites guests to imagine how they might be part of building it. In other words, it’s pitch perfect for EPCOT.