Dig Into Fun with Daisy Duck for Cool Kid Summer at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The fun of Cool Kid Summer is continuing to expand at Walt Disney World, with the addition of Daisy’s Dig at Restaurantosaurus at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- The young and young at heart can have a blast throughout the Walt Disney World Resort this summer, as part of Cool Kid Summer.
- Over a month after the event’s launch, a new experience has come to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, specifically at Restaurantosaurus.
- Guests can now meet with Daisy Duck in her usual DinoLand attire inside the side room of the restaurant, and if you time it right, you might also get to hear some tunes played on the guitar by the Dino Institute Intern.
- Daisy and the Dino Institute Intern walk around the space interacting with guests in a setting reminiscent of a typical character dining experience.
- Guests can also participate in some coloring and other activities at Daisy’s Dig.
- While dates have not been confirmed, this experience will likely run through the end of Cool Kid Summer on September 1st, 2025.
