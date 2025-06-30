Disney Pin Trading 25th: New Commemorative Mickey Mouse Plush Debuts at Walt Disney World

Disney Pin Trading has been a staple at the Disney Parks for 25 years, allowing fans to collect pieces of their favorite attractions, characters, and films. As the collectible souvenirs celebrate the milestone, a new Mickey Mouse plush has arrived at Walt Disney World honoring the anniversary.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted a brand new Mickey Mouse plush collectible celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney Pin Trading.

Disney Pin Trading launched as a part of Walt Disney World’s Millenium Celebration, and has helped foster a community of Disney fans who share a passion for the magical memories made across the Disney Parks and Disney films.

The new plush design features Mickey dressed to the nines in his classic black, red, and yellow tuxedo.

His coat features an almost EPCOT

The back also features the 25th Pin Trading logo.

He is also adorned with a special 25th Anniversary Disney Pin Trading lanyard, which is decorated with the Walt Disney World 2000 logo and other Disney Parks imagery.

A plush medallion featuring the 25th anniversary logo hangs from the lanyard.

The new plush is now available and retails for $49.99.

Disney Pin Trading at Disney Store:

Currently, the Mickey Mouse plush is not available on Disney Store.

However, a brand new 25th anniversary pin board packed with a Limited-Release pin just debuted on the online retailer.

The pin board and pin retail for $59.99, and can be purchased here

