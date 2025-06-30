Disney Pin Trading 25th: New Commemorative Mickey Mouse Plush Debuts at Walt Disney World
Disney Pin Trading has been a staple at the Disney Parks for 25 years, allowing fans to collect pieces of their favorite attractions, characters, and films. As the collectible souvenirs celebrate the milestone, a new Mickey Mouse plush has arrived at Walt Disney World honoring the anniversary.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted a brand new Mickey Mouse plush collectible celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney Pin Trading.
- Disney Pin Trading launched as a part of Walt Disney World’s Millenium Celebration, and has helped foster a community of Disney fans who share a passion for the magical memories made across the Disney Parks and Disney films.
- The new plush design features Mickey dressed to the nines in his classic black, red, and yellow tuxedo.
- His coat features an almost EPCOT looking geometric design, capturing a sparkle effect.
- The back also features the 25th Pin Trading logo.
- He is also adorned with a special 25th Anniversary Disney Pin Trading lanyard, which is decorated with the Walt Disney World 2000 logo and other Disney Parks imagery.
- A plush medallion featuring the 25th anniversary logo hangs from the lanyard.
- The new plush is now available and retails for $49.99.
Disney Pin Trading at Disney Store:
- Currently, the Mickey Mouse plush is not available on Disney Store.
- However, a brand new 25th anniversary pin board packed with a Limited-Release pin just debuted on the online retailer.
- The pin board and pin retail for $59.99, and can be purchased here.
