Photos/Video: Speed Into The Future Aboard Newly Reimagined Test Track

Guests at Walt Disney World will soon get to drive into the future once again in the completely reimagined Test Track at EPCOT. Officially opening on July 22nd (unless you have an Annual Pass), guests can experience the attraction and celebrate the joy of driving with modern and future technology and a whole new experience that starts with a completely re-done queue experience as well.

Gone are the old trash cans featuring the original World of Motion logo, and in their place, the new hexagonal logo as a band around each can.

Once inside the queue, the entry is still similar to what was seen in the last iteration of the attraction, with updated designs and displays, and a number of new vehicles that will appear in the attraction itself.

A reopened set of panels above this space reveal the first turn onto the track, home of the seat belt check, adding a bit of kinetic energy and foreshadowing as guests can see other guests embarking on their adventure.

The former space in the attraction that once housed all of the design rooms has opened into more queue and displays. Gone are the touch screen tablets and the design-your-own-car preshow that once existed. The star of the show is the main attraction itself once again, similar to the first version of the attraction (though, that one did have an entertaining pre-show).

As you progress through these rooms, each features a number of concept cars. Each of these concept cars represent past decades and when you walk into the second room of the queue, they represent the concept cars of the present day.

Cast Member costumes have also been updated.

Check out how this queue fits into the full experience and the full POV of the ride experience below.

After disembarking the attraction, guests head into the post-show area, complete with a mural depicting the city featured in the finale of the attraction just ahead of the accelerated high-speed portion of the attraction. From there, it’s still a show place for General Motors, with modern cars on display.

Just ahead of exiting the merchandise location, guests will also find a FuelRod recharging station.

For more insight into the inspiration and development of the attraction, be sure to check out our interview with some Imagineers below. If you’d like to experience the new Test Track for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.