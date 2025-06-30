Annual Passholders Can Hit The Road at Test Track With Exclusive Previews
Both the popular ride, and a - system that exists - have returned for the preview.
With Test Track set to reopen later in July at EPCOT, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will be able to sign up for exclusive previews ahead of the official reopening.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will be able to get their exclusive preview opportunity to experience the newly updated Test Track at EPCOT from July 13th - 19th.
- In order to experience the attraction during the preview window, guests must have a Walt Disney World annual pass, and sign up using the - wait for it - Virtual Queue system on the My Disney Experience app. It is unclear at this time if the system will be in place after the preview window concludes.
- Similar to other attractions that previously used the system, there will be multiple drops throughout the day. Guests with an EPCOT reservation will be able to access the first drop at 7:00 AM, with all guests (with an annual pass) available to access a second drop at 1:00 PM.
- Please note that Annual Passholder previews will not be taking place on July 17th.
It’s Fun to Be Free:
- The new version of Test Track, the third in the lengthy history of the attraction, pays homage to the original pavilion that occupied this space upon EPCOT’s debut back in 1982 - World of Motion.
- That attraction - a slow moving omnimover-type experience - told the history of transportation and vehicles in a fun and humorous way. Think Spaceship Earth - but cars! Eventually leading into a fantastic view of the future of transportation and vehicles.
- Now, the innovative spirit of that attraction lives on as you hit the road in a new experience that celebrates the fun of driving and newer technologies in vehicles today, as opposed to previous iterations of the attraction that focused more on putting a car through its paces and their design elements.
- Fans should also get ready to hear the anthem from the original World of Motion, “It’s Fun to be Free" once again inside this building.
- Test Track officially reopens at EPCOT on July 22nd.
