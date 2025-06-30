Changing Lanes: Test Track Reopening to Bring Lightning Lane Shift to EPCOT

The park is apparently putting cars above flight.

When Test Track reopens at EPCOT next month, it will bring a change to Lightning Lane Multi Pass with it.

What’s Happening:

When Test Track officially reopens on July 22nd, the Lightning Lane Multi Pass tiers at EPCOT will also be updated.

On that date, Test Track will be offered in the upper tier, meaning guests will be able to choose between it or one of the other two upper tier options ahead of time (while also choosing two others from the lower tier).

In turn, Soarin’ Around the World

Here’s how the EPCOT Lightning Lane Multi Pass line-up will look after this change:

About EPCOT Lightning Lane Multi Pass Tiers:

Introduced nearly exactly one year ago, Lightning Lane Multi Pass Tiers allow guests to book experiences in advance of their visit (somewhat similar to the old FastPass+ system).

When purchasing Lightning Lane Multi Pass for a given day, guests are able to choose 1 popular attraction from the upper tier as well as two attractions from a lower tier.

After guests have redeemed their bookings during their visit, they can then choose another Lightning Lane Multi Pass experience from either group (subject to availability, of course).

Guests staying at Disney Resort hotels are able to make their selections up to 7 days in advance of their stay (and book selection for their entire stay, up to 14 days).

Meanwhile, all other guests will be able to make selections up to 3 days in advance at 7:00 a.m.

As for the most popular attractions in each park, those are reserved for Lightning Lane Single Pass, which offers a la carte pricing.

At EPCOT, Lightning Lane Single Pass is currently offered for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

More Test Track 3.0 News:

Ahead of the updated Test Track’s debut, Walt Disney World Annual Passholder preview dates

These previews will utilize a virtual queue system.

You can also check out a sneak peek of the updated ride by heading over to our live blog