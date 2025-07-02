New Sweet Treats Make a Splash at Disney's Water Parks

Did someone say Watermelon DOLE Whip?

There are some new sweet treats at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach water parks.

What’s Happening:

  • The hot summer is officially here in central Florida, and many guests will be wanting to cool off at the water parks.
  • Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach have some new sweet treats now available.

New Options:

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon:

  • DOLE Whip Watermelon with Chamoy and Chili-Lime Spice at Snack Shack
    •  DOLE Whip Watermelon topped off with chamoy and zesty chili-lime spice

  • Soft-serve Cookie Sandwich at Happy Landings Ice Cream and Snack Shack
    • Vanilla soft-serve sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies and rolled in chocolate sprinkles or rainbow sprinkles

Disney’s Blizzard Beach:

  • S’mores Churro at I.C. Expeditions
    • Churro pieces topped with graham cracker crumbs, marshmallow whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and toasted mini marshmallows

Still Hungry?

  • Guests planning to visit Walt Disney World during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of special treats at select locations, ideal for festive celebrations.
  • These new patriotic offerings, adorned in the iconic red, white, and blue colors, can be found across the resort, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs.
  • The specialty food items will be available from now through July 5th.
  • You can see what's available here.

