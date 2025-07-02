New Sweet Treats Make a Splash at Disney's Water Parks
Did someone say Watermelon DOLE Whip?
There are some new sweet treats at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach water parks.
What’s Happening:
- The hot summer is officially here in central Florida, and many guests will be wanting to cool off at the water parks.
- Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach have some new sweet treats now available.
New Options:
Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon:
- DOLE Whip Watermelon with Chamoy and Chili-Lime Spice at Snack Shack
- DOLE Whip Watermelon topped off with chamoy and zesty chili-lime spice
- Soft-serve Cookie Sandwich at Happy Landings Ice Cream and Snack Shack
- Vanilla soft-serve sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies and rolled in chocolate sprinkles or rainbow sprinkles
Disney’s Blizzard Beach:
- S’mores Churro at I.C. Expeditions
- Churro pieces topped with graham cracker crumbs, marshmallow whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and toasted mini marshmallows
Still Hungry?
- Guests planning to visit Walt Disney World during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of special treats at select locations, ideal for festive celebrations.
- These new patriotic offerings, adorned in the iconic red, white, and blue colors, can be found across the resort, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs.
- The specialty food items will be available from now through July 5th.
- You can see what's available here.
