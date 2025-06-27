Special New Fourth of July Food Items Set to Arrive for Limited Time at Walt Disney World
The food is a salute to all nations...you know the rest.
To celebrate the Fourth of July at Walt Disney World, a number of fun new food and beverage options are set to debut for a limited time at select locations across property.
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting Walt Disney World for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday will have a selection of special treats available to them at select locations, perfect for celebrating.
- The new celebratory items can be found at select locations throughout Walt Disney World, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and even Disney Springs.
- Each is a patriotically themed item, featuring the signature red, white, and blue colors.
- The specialty food items will be available at Walt Disney World from June 29th to July 5th.
- Check out the items:
- Patriotic Cake Bar: Vanilla chiffon combined with passion fruit, orange, and guava juice. Available at Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs.
- Caramel-Apple Pie Funnel Cake: Funnel cake with apple pie topping, caramel drizzle, and vanilla soft-serve. Currently available beyond July 4 at Epic Eats in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Berry Shortcake: Shortcake topped with mixed berries, whipped cream, and patriotic sprinkles. Available at Columbia Harbour House in Magic Kingdom.
- Red, White and Blue Funnel Cake: Funnel cake topped with mixed berries, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and festive sprinkles. Available at Sleepy Hollow in Magic Kingdom. (Pictured at the top of the page)
- Red, White and Blue Waffle: Waffle topped with mixed berries, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and festive sprinkles. Available at Sleepy Hollow in Magic Kingdom.
- Red, White and Blue Slushy: Frozen Fanta Blue Raspberry and Fanta Cherry layered with whipped cream and topped with popping candies. Available at Liberty Square Market in Magic Kingdom.
Fourth Meal:
- While these fun food items are certainly a great option, they join an already stacked lineup of food items available year-round that are perfect for celebrating Americana.
- The go-to spot has to be (appropriately) at The American Adventure in EPCOT, which plays home to the Regal Eagle Smokehouse - loosely themed to Sam Eagle from The Muppets. Here, fans will find traditional American-style barbecue cuisine surrounded by the loose Muppet theming - some of which might not make much sense anymore with the now shuttered Muppet*Vision 3-D.
- Other delectables are always in store at Sleepy Hollow in Liberty Square at Magic Kingdom, including a dessert-style waffle that is covered in Nutella/Hazelnut spread, and plenty of fruits to give it a red, white, and blue, look (bananas, strawberries, and blueberries usually).
