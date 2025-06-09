Dooney & Bourke Join the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration with Festive Bags Coming to Disney Store

These charming accessories are whimsical and wonderful, just like the Disney Resort they represent.

For 7 magical decades, Disneyland Resort has been sharing joy, wonder, and whimsy with guests of all ages as they visit the “Happiest Place on Earth." In honor of Disneyland’s milestone anniversary, new merchandise collections have been unveiled and are available for purchase at the parks. Now over 50 of these magical items are making their debut at Disney Store so guests at home can get in on the fun too!

What’s Happening

Are you ready to “Celebrate Happy" and commemorate 70 years of Disneyland Resort? The festivities are officially underway and that means there’s plenty of new merchandise to acquire to mark this very special occasion

Among the new arrivals at Disney Store is a stylish new collection from Dooney & Bourke

The adorable duo have donned their new celebration outfits that are bright and colorful and bring an element of joy and play to the design. Sleeping Beauty Castle is in the background along with Space Mountain, Pixar-Pal-Around, Carthay Circle, and Matterhorn.

Inside, the bag is lined with a festive celebration print full of starbursts to evoke whimsy and wonder every time you open the bag. The bottom exterior of the tote features the Disneyland 70 logo along with Minnie, Goofy, Mickey and Donald Duck. Wrapping up the entire ensemble is the contrasting light brown handles, trim, and Disneyland 70 removable tag.

Guests will find the Dooney & Bourke Disneyland 70th Anniversary collection available at Disney Store starting June 9th.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Pinky Crossbody Bag

Good To Know

