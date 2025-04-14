Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Inspired Dooney & Bourke Backpack and Headband Arrive at Disney Store

A new Disney Store exclusive Dooney & Bourke has debuted with a colorful hat theme inspired by a visit to Disney Parks. For this release, guests can bring home a miniature backpack or a stylish ear headband with a large signature bow.

We love any Dooney & Bourke and Disney collab and today’s drop is just as magical as the others. Fans of all ages will delight in the latest release at Disney Store that’s inspired by Disney Parks headwear!

If you’re like us, you love ear hats and headbands, especially when they feature a specific character. For this assortment, Dooney & Bourke have designed a playful pattern of ear hats set against a solid black background. A variety of characters are highlighted including: Marie Pluto Donald Duck Sulley Sorcerer Mickey Minnie Mouse Goofy Mike Wazowski Peter Pan Cheshire Cat And More!

This collection consists of a mini backpack and an ear headband. Both are solid black with red trim along the zipper pulls, carry handle, and headband bow.

The Mickey Mouse Ear Hat collection by Dooney & Bourke is available now at Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Dooney & Bourke Backpack - Exclusive

Disney Store Exclusive

Featuring ear hat designs inspired by Marie, Pluto, Tigger, Donald Duck, Sulley, Mike Wazowski, Dalmatian, Peter Pan, and more

Double zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket on front and back

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior key hook

Adjustable shoulder straps

Top carry handle

Solid red fabric lining

9 3/4'' H x 8'' W x 4'' D

Strap drop: 18''

Handle drop: 3''

Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Dooney & Bourke Ear Headband for Adults

Featuring ear hat designs inspired by Marie, Pluto, Tigger, Donald Duck, Sulley, Mike Wazowski, Dalmatian, Peter Pan and more

Genuine leather padded headband

Stitched finishings with red edging

Embossed Dooney & Bourke logo inside band

Includes drawstring dust bag

One size fits most adults

Approx. 8'' H x 10'' W x 1'' D

