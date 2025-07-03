The Haunted Mansion Gets a New Merchandise Collection for Halloween 2025 at Disney Parks and Disney Store

Tomorrow may be Independence Day, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start looking forward to Halloween. This morning the Disney Parks Blog released some first-look images at this year’s collection of The Haunted Mansion merchandise coming to Disney Parks and Disney Store later on in the summer.

First up is new The Haunted Mansion apparel themed to the beloved Disney Parks attraction: there’s the Haunted Mansion Purple Wallpaper Dress pictured above, and below you can check out images of the Haunted Mansion Ghost Host Costume Collection including a Haunted Mansion Ghost Host Spirit Jersey, and a Loungefly Haunted Mansion Mini Backpack. There’s also the Haunted Mansion Hoodie and Haunted Mansion Sport Jersey with the iconic number “999" on the back, and of course they had to include the fashionable new Purple Minnie Mouse Ear Headband featuring The Haunted Mansion’s wallpaper pattern.

When it comes to other The Haunted Mansion collectibles and knicknacks, Disney Parks is also introducing a Constance Hatchaway Plush, two very eerie-looking Haunting Library Bookends, and a Doom Buggy Fright Light featuring the Hitchhiking Ghost characters of Ezra, Phineas, and Gus. Plus there are new Hitchhiking Ghosts Mugs and even Stretching Room Ornaments to hang from your holiday tree no matter what time of year it is.

For those on the hunt for The Haunted Mansion accessories, you’ll be able to find Dooney & Bourke Haunted Mansion Handbags with frightfully fun black-and-white-art inspired by the attraction.

And last but definitely not least, Disney Parks’ Create Your Own Handbag Collection has added the Hitchhiking Ghosts as well. In fact, we’ve already spotted them available at Walt Disney World!

All of the above items will become available at the official Disney Store website beginning this coming Monday, July 7th, and watch for them continuing to pop up at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World as Halloween season approaches.

