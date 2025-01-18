Two New Novelty Sippers Now Available at the Disneyland Resort

Featuring Megabots from “Big Hero 6” and the new bride from The Haunted Mansion, these two sippers are uber cool!

Two new, and very different sippers, featuring a Megabot from Big Hero 6 and the new bride from The Haunted Mansion, are now available at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Guests at the Disneyland Resort can now pick up two new sippers featuring two very different kinds of characters.

Firstly, over at Disney California Adventure Big Hero 6.

Guests can pick up this sipper for themselves from both Lucky Fortune Cookery and Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill.

Retailing for $23.29 (with no discounts available), the sipper includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase.

It is limited to two (2) per person, per transaction.

Then, over at Disneyland Park, in celebration of the return of the “beating heart bride”

The sipper is now available at locations throughout Disneyland Park for $37.75 (with no discounts available), including a choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase.

The bride sipper is limited to two (2) per person, per transaction.

