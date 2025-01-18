Two New Novelty Sippers Now Available at the Disneyland Resort

Two new, and very different sippers, featuring a Megabot from Big Hero 6 and the new bride from The Haunted Mansion, are now available at the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Guests at the Disneyland Resort can now pick up two new sippers featuring two very different kinds of characters.
- Firstly, over at Disney California Adventure you’ll find a souvenir sipper featuring Hiro’s ingenious magnet-powered Megabots from Big Hero 6.
- Guests can pick up this sipper for themselves from both Lucky Fortune Cookery and Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill.
- Retailing for $23.29 (with no discounts available), the sipper includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase.
- It is limited to two (2) per person, per transaction.
- Then, over at Disneyland Park, in celebration of the return of the “beating heart bride” to The Haunted Mansion, a new sipper celebrates the character’s updated design.
- The sipper is now available at locations throughout Disneyland Park for $37.75 (with no discounts available), including a choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase.
- The bride sipper is limited to two (2) per person, per transaction.
