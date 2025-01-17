- The official Downtown Disney instagram account posted about the new store, with the simple line “A magical new addition is almost here!” and a look at the store’s sign.
- Our own Mike Celestino got a closer look while at Downtown Disney today:
- The Disney Storyland Boutique is one of many changes and additions occurring at Downtown Disney, including the opening of the new Avengers Reserve store, D-Lander Shop and Parkside Market, with Disney Wonderful World of Sweets among others on the way soon.
- There’s been a lot of moving around of store locations and changing of names of late as Downtown Disney gets its gradual overhaul, which Disney Storyland Boutique’s arrival reflects. Until recently, that location held the Disney Dress Shop, but before that, the same location held Wonderground Gallery – before that store moved to the other side of the street in Downtown Disney.
- Disney has also recently filed change of use permits to do something new with the former location of ESPN Zone and revealed two new dining concepts on the way to Downtown Disney.
