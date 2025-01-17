Haunted Mansion to Reopen at Disneyland With Updated Bride This Weekend

Ahead of the long-awaited reopening of the classic version of the iconic attraction, we’re already learning about new changes in the Haunted Mansion that guests will soon discover, including a new Bride in the attic.

What’s Happening:

In the preview, we are shown a new take on the classic Bride in the attic scene, replacing the former narrative of a bride who would quite literally ax all of her husbands.

The new bride pays homage to the original bride, complete with beating heart, in a more somber tone as her husbands have mysteriously disappeared one after the other.

The new bride uses the latest technology in projection effects, with Imagineer Kim Irvine noting that the ax-murderer bride from the mid ‘00s utilized now outdated tech.

The bride is also holding a real candelabra that is identical to the one seen in the Endless Hallway near the beginning of the classic attraction, implying that that is the bride wandering the halls of the Mansion looking for her lost love. This candelabra will appear a third time, materializing in a cemetery crypt in the ride’s final act.

Along with the outdated tech, Irvine also adds that “The bride that used to be in there was an axe murderer, and in this day and age we have to be really careful about the sensitivities of people. We were celebrating someone chopping off her husband’s heads, and it was a weird story. I know the fans — some will like it and some will say, ‘Oh, you changed something again.’ That’s our job. That’s what we’re here for.”

Check out Kim Irvine in this video from the LA Times below.

The Haunted Mansion is set to reopen at Disneyland this weekend, marking the first time in over a year that the attraction is back in its original form and not hosting the Haunted Mansion Holiday

