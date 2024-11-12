Two New Dining Concepts Coming to Downtown Disney From Michelin-Starred Chef Joe Isidori

The two restaurants will be found on the former Tortilla Jo's footprint.

Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort may notice some work being done soon in the Downtown Disney District as the former Tortilla Jo’s site becomes the home of two new restaurant concepts.

What’s Happening:

Downtown Disney has just announced two new restaurant concepts coming to the district that will be built on the former site of Tortilla Jo’s.

Both of the new concepts come from Michelin-starred Chef Joe Isidori, who is also the 3x New York City wine and food festival burger bash champion.

Of the new restaurants, Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon is set to be a classic steakhouse, with a center bar, that will offer up prime cuts of beef, fresh seafood, sandwiches and salads, and an impressive selection of bourbon and inventive cocktails.

Pearl’s Roadside BBQ will be located next door to Arthur & Sons, and will be a quick service eatery that will feature flavorful dishes like pulled pork, beef brisket, and smoked heritage turkey with house-made sauces, along with craft beers and moonshine cocktails.

While these two new locations have been announced, there are no opening dates or official timelines regarding these two new restaurants.

The news comes as Downtown Disney shared updates on the first-of-its-kind Portos that is also coming to the Disneyland Resort.

