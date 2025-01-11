Marquee Signs Installed at New Disney Wonderful World of Sweets at Disneyland Resort

As far as we can tell, this new store name pays no homage to Walt's hometown like the last candy shop here.

Always one of the last touches meaning a new location is just about ready to open their doors – signs have been installed at a new Downtown Disney offering that will specialize in sweets and treats.

What’s Happening:

Always a (literal) sign of a looming opening on a new offering, the marquee sign for the new Disney Wonderful World of Sweets has arrived.

Guests can see the new sign as they walk through the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort, and frequent guests will tell you that this likely means the new location will be opening soon, though we have no official date at this time.

Promised to open this winter in the Downtown Disney District, Disney Wonderful World of Sweets will be a whimsical location with exhibition kitchens and the place to go for favorite snacks and treats like caramel apples, sour balls, lollipops, churro toffee, and new to the Disneyland Resort – Werther’s Original Caramel Popcorn.

Guests will be able to watch these delectable delights being handmade from an exhibition kitchen viewable from the promenade.

The new location replaces Marceline’s Confectionery, the candy shop that debuted with the Downtown Disney District back in January of 2001.

The Disney Dress shop, adjacent to the original Marceline’s Confectionery location, has been absorbed into the new Disney Wonderful World of Sweets, allowing for a much larger candy location.

Though the sign has appeared on the new location, there has not been an official opening date revealed at this time.

