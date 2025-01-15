“Big Hero 6” Megabot Sipper Coming to San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure

A delightful new sipper featuring a Megabot from Big Hero 6 is coming to San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Eats Instagram account shared a clip of this new souvenir sipper, featuring Hiro’s ingenious magnet-powered Megabots from Big Hero 6.
- Guests will be able to pick up this sipper for themselves from both Lucky Fortune Cookery and Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill, beginning this Friday, January 17th.
- Retailing for $23.29 (with no discounts available), the sipper includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase.
- It is limited to two (2) per person, per transaction.
- The new sipper comes to Disney California Adventure the same day that this year’s Lunar New Year Celebration kicks off, bringing even more new food and beverage options to the park.
