The Walt Disney Company Continues to Look For Ways to Help Rebuild Los Angeles Amid Wildfires

In addition to a hefty $15 million donation, CEO Bob Iger is offering Disney resources to help the Los Angeles area.

The Los Angeles wildfires continue to rage on throughout the city. While Disney’s Burbank offices have reopened, the company is looking at ways to help the surrounding communities that have been deeply impacted by the catastrophic blazes.

Disney recently reopened their Burbank headquarters, however, a return to normalcy isn’t possible with the major impacts of the ongoing fires.

At least 64 Disney employees have lost their homes, including the President of Disney Branded Television and the President of Walt Disney Music.

CEO Bob Iger is also currently still unable to return to his home due to evacuation orders.

While Disney has been mostly unaffected from a business standpoint, Bob Iger is dedicated to using his leadership role to help out throughout Los Angeles, including a major $15 million donation to local recovery organizations from the company.

However, these efforts go beyond just a donation.

In an interview, Iger shared “We want to help rebuild. Can we help in setting up temporary schools? Can our Imagineers help design new town centers? Rebuilding is not just about money. It’s about ingenuity and determination.”

For employees affected by the fires, which equates to about 100 displaced cast members, Disney has been providing these employees and their families rooms at the Disneyland Resort

Additionally, Disney has given affected employees a $2,500 payment to help with expenses.

For families that have had their homes destroyed or damaged in the disaster, Disney is also covering the cost of furnished housing and other benefits for anyone working for Disney.

For those needing clothing, Disney has opened their studio wardrobe warehouse allowing employees to pick up free essentials.

It’s amazing to see Disney stepping up to help Los Angeles repair, as this is expected to be one of the costliest natural disasters in history.

For those not familiar with Los Angeles, the Palisades fire has destroyed 23,713 acres, over 86% of Walt Disney World

It will be incredible to see how Disney continues to support the Los Angeles area and their cast members as the city begins to rebuild.

