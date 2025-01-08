The Walt Disney Company Announces Office Closures Amidst Wildfires

The closures will last through at least Friday.
The Walt Disney Company’s LA campuses have announced closures amidst the wildfires.

What’s Happening:

  • All Disney offices in Ventura and Los Angeles County have announced closures through Friday, January 10th.
  • Cast members have been notified about the closures via email and will be notified of any updates through their work email or MyDisneyToday.
  • This joins the ever growing list of closures and delays happening in Los Angeles amidst the horrific wildfires raging through the city.

