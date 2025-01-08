The Walt Disney Company Announces Office Closures Amidst Wildfires

The Walt Disney Company’s LA campuses have announced closures amidst the wildfires.
What’s Happening:
- All Disney offices in Ventura and Los Angeles County have announced closures through Friday, January 10th.
- Cast members have been notified about the closures via email and will be notified of any updates through their work email or MyDisneyToday.
- This joins the ever growing list of closures and delays happening in Los Angeles amidst the horrific wildfires raging through the city.
More Wildfires News:
- Critics Choice Awards Delays Ceremony Amidst Los Angeles County Wildfires
- L.A. Fires Cause “Abbott Elementary,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and Many Other Shows to Halt Production
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Cancels Taping Amidst Wildfires
- ABC's General Hospital Delivers Content Warning Amidst California Wildfires