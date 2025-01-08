Critics Choice Awards Delays Ceremony Amidst Los Angeles County Wildfires

The ceremony will be delayed by two weeks.

The Critics Choice Awards joins an ever-growing list of Hollywood events being rescheduled due to the wildfires.

What’s Happening:

The annual Critics Choice Awards has been delayed two weeks due to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

Originally slated for this Sunday, January 12th, the awards ceremony has been delayed to January 26th.

The event will, once again, take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and be broadcast on E! reports Deadline

For a run down of The Walt Disney Company’s nominations, head here

What They’re Saying:

Joey Berlin CCA CEO: “This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected.”

