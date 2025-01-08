Critics Choice Awards Delays Ceremony Amidst Los Angeles County Wildfires

The ceremony will be delayed by two weeks.
The Critics Choice Awards joins an ever-growing list of Hollywood events being rescheduled due to the wildfires.

What’s Happening:

  • The annual Critics Choice Awards has been delayed two weeks due to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.
  • Originally slated for this Sunday, January 12th, the awards ceremony has been delayed to January 26th.
  • The event will, once again, take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and be broadcast on E! reports Deadline.
What They’re Saying:

  • Joey Berlin CCA CEO: “This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected.”

