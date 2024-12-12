The Walt Disney Company’s Films Pick Up a Handful of Nominations at Critics Choice Awards

The film nominations for the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards have been announced, with The Walt Disney Company picking up a healthy amount.
What’s Happening:
- The annual Critics Choice Awards have become a key Oscars precursor, even though there is little crossover between voting bodies.
- Regardless, The Walt Disney Company picked up numerous nominations this morning ahead of the January ceremony date.
- The Disney nominees include:
- Best Picture – A Complete Unknown – Searchlight Pictures
- Best Actor – Timothee Chalamet – A Complete Unknown – Searchlight Pictures
- Best Supporting Actor – Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – Searchlight Pictures
- Best Supporting Actor – Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown – Searchlight Pictures
- Best Original Screenplay – Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain – Searchlight Pictures
- Best Visual Effects – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – 20th Century Studios
- Best Animated Feature – Inside Out 2 – Pixar
- Best Comedy – A Real Pain – Searchlight Pictures
- Best Comedy – Deadpool & Wolverine – Marvel Studios
- For the full list of nominees, head to the Critics Choice Awards website.
- The Critics Choice Awards air on E! on January 12th, 2025.
More Awards News:
- The American Society of Cinematographers Set to Honor Kathleen Kennedy With the 2025 Board of Governors Award
- 97th Oscars to Stream Live Alongside ABC Broadcast
- Five Disney Movies and Television Series Chosen as AFI Honorees
- Disney Television Programming Earns Nearly 40 Nominations for the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards