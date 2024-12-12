The Walt Disney Company’s Films Pick Up a Handful of Nominations at Critics Choice Awards

"A Complete Unknown" and "A Real Pain" are the standouts among the Disney-owned titles.

The film nominations for the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards have been announced, with The Walt Disney Company picking up a healthy amount.

What’s Happening:

The annual Critics Choice Awards have become a key Oscars precursor, even though there is little crossover between voting bodies.

Regardless, The Walt Disney Company picked up numerous nominations this morning ahead of the January ceremony date.

The Disney nominees include: Best Picture – A Complete Unknown – Searchlight Pictures Best Actor – Timothee Chalamet – A Complete Unknown – Searchlight Pictures Best Supporting Actor – Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – Searchlight Pictures Best Supporting Actor – Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown – Searchlight Pictures Best Original Screenplay – Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain – Searchlight Pictures Best Visual Effects – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – 20th Century Studios Best Animated Feature – Inside Out 2 – Pixar Best Comedy – A Real Pain – Searchlight Pictures Best Comedy – Deadpool & Wolverine – Marvel

For the full list of nominees, head to the Critics Choice Awards website

The Critics Choice Awards air on E! on January 12th, 2025.

