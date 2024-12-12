The American Society of Cinematographers Set to Honor Kathleen Kennedy With the 2025 Board of Governors Award

The American Society of Cinematographers will honor Kathleen Kennedy with the 2025 ASC Board of Governors Award.
What’s Happening:
- Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm and an Oscar-nominated producer, will receive the 2025 ASC Board of Governors Award from the American Society of Cinematographers.
- The award will be presented on February 23 at the 39th Annual ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards Gala, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
- This event will be live-streamed globally, allowing both film fans and industry professionals to join in the celebration.
- The ASC Board of Governors Award recognizes individuals in the industry whose contributions to cinema are both impactful and enduring.
- This award is specifically intended for filmmakers who champion directors of photography and the visual arts.
What They're Saying:
- Shelly Johnson, ASC President: "Kathleen Kennedy's extraordinary career has left an enduring mark on the world of cinema. Her keen eye for storytelling is unparalleled. She consistently brings forth projects that elevate and confirm her trust in the director and cinematographer relationship. Recognizing it as the backbone of great filmmaking, her movies consistently showcase this belief. Her dedication to visual excellence has made her a true trailblazer in the film industry."
- Chuck Minsky, ASC Awards Chairperson: “Kathleen’s innovative leadership and dedication to storytelling has not only entertained millions but also inspired a new generation of filmmakers. Her contributions to the industry, from her early work with Steven Spielberg to her current role as president of Lucasfilm, have been pivotal in shaping modern cinema as we know it today."
