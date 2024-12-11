Five Must-Have Star Wars Toys for the 2024 Holiday Season from Hasbro, LEGO, Fisher-Price, and More

We’re just two weeks away from Christmas, and that means we’re smack-dab in the middle of the 2024 gift-giving season. With that in mind, here are five must-have Star Wars toys that younglings are clamoring for this holiday.

Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Force Color Master Lightsaber ($44.88) – “Create, customize, change colors, and imagine adventures of the light and dark sides with this officially licensed Lightsaber, featuring lights and sound effects. With the simple press of a button, the Lightsaber blade changes between blue, green, yellow, purple, and red — it's like getting 5 Lightsabers in 1! In addition to a glowing blade, this Lightsaber for kids also features a color-changing, see-through glowing core, inspired by the kyber crystal found at the heart of every Lightsaber.”

Imaginext Star Wars Darth Vader Bot ($100.99) – “Young fans can bring the Galactic Empire’s most notorious military commander to life with awesome action-Packed pretend play with the Imaginext STAR WARS Darth Vader Bot from Fisher-Price. Towering at over 2 feet tall, this interactive Darth Vader robot is packed with kid-controlled action, including a pop-out disc launcher, extendable Lightsaber accessory and a Force-inspired ball launcher, plus cool lights and familiar character sounds. Kids will love creating their own intergalactic adventures with this iconic STAR WARS villain. Includes 3-inch stormtrooper diecast character key toy and 7 projectiles for storytelling play.”

Star Wars Force N Telling Vader ($12.64) – “Wondering what the future holds? Darth Vader has the answers! He provides about 40 different responses to your yes or no questions. Press Darth Vader's head to wake him up, ask him a question about the future, press his head again, and listen as he determines your fate. This Star Wars toy is loaded with more than 40 different affirmative, negative, and neutral responses, featuring classic Darth Vader quotes and never-before-heard lines.”

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Ghost ($15.00) – “Liberate the planet LOTHAL with the GHOST. 15-inch vehicle is based on the ship from STAR WARS REBELS. Features motion activated lights and sounds, interactive rear docking, and more. Includes four 1-inch micro figure accessories from the crew of the Ghost.”

LEGO Star Wars Jedi Bob's Starfighter ($39.99) – “Introduce kids to the mystery character from a 2002 LEGO Star Wars set who became a fan favorite with Jedi Bob’s Starfighter (75388). A cool birthday gift idea for boys, girls and any fan aged 8 and up, this LEGO Star Wars buildable toy set features a starfighter with an opening cockpit, 2 spring-loaded shooters and retractable landing gear. Play out exciting adventures with 2 LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Jedi Bob and an Ackbar Trooper, plus a Servo (SR-V0) LEGO droid figure, as seen in the LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Disney+ special. Accessories such as Jedi Bob’s lightsaber, which clips to the base of the brick-built starship toy, and a blue milk carton and banana element, which can both be stowed in the storage compartment, add to the fun.”

For much more Star Wars coverage, be sure to check right back here at LaughingPlace.com.