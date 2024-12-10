Hasbro Dips Into the Legends Timeline with Two Star Wars Action Figure Multipacks for Gift the Galaxy Week 5

If you’re anything like me, you grew up reading the Star Wars Expanded Universe novels in the 1990s. Every so often, those books would get their own action figures like the theatrical Star Wars movies famously did. And today (for week 5 of its Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy holiday season reveals) the popular toy company Hasbro has announced that it’s returning to that tradition once again with two action-figure multipacks from what is now called the Star Wars Legends timeline: there’s a Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire two-pack coming to the 6-inch The Black Series featuring Princess Leia in her Boushh disguise and Luke Skywalker in his Imperial Guard disguise, and a Star Wars: Heir to the Empire three-pack featuring Joruus C’baoth, Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Captain Pellaeon.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUKE SKYWALKER (IMPERIAL GUARD) & PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA (BOUSHH) ($44.99) (pre-orders begin tomorrow, Wednesday December 11th at 1:00 PM Eastern Time for Hasbro Pulse Premium members, 2:00 PM for all fans) – “To gather intel on the Black Sun, Leia disguised herself as an Ubesian bounty hunter. But when Xizor captured her, it was up to Luke — alongside his friends and posing as an Imperial Guard — to rescue her. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This action figure set is detailed to look like Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia as they appear in STAR WARS: SHADOWS OF THE EMPIRE – their first release since 1996. The Luke Skywalker figure includes a removable helmet and spear accessory. The Leia Organa figure comes with a Boushh helmet, staff, and pouch accessory. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with packaging featuring character art and a sleek outer sleeve.”

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STAR WARS: HEIR TO THE EMPIRE FIGURE 3-PACK ($49.99) (pre-orders begin tomorrow, Wednesday December 11th at 1:00 PM Eastern Time for Hasbro Pulse Premium members, 2:00 PM for all fans) – “Five years after STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI, Grand Admiral Thrawn has taken command of the shattered Imperial fleet and pointed it at the fragile heart of the New Republic — threatening everything the Rebel Alliance fought so hard to build. Based on classic characters from STAR WARS: HEIR TO THE EMPIRE, these Captain Pellaeon, Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Joruus C’baoth 3.75-inch action figures make great additions to any fan’s collection. Pose out your figures with the included blaster for Captain Pallaeon, unlit hilt, Lightsaber, necklace, and Force lightning hand for Joruus, and blaster pistol for Thrawn. Display all three carded figures in the larger window box with publishing-inspired character designs Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love.”