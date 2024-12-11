Diego Luna is the Latest Special Guests Announced for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 is scheduled to take place from April 18 to 20, 2025, at the Makuhari Messe located in Chiba, Japan. On Instagram they shared the latest special guest coming to this event.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars Celebration is scheduled to take place in Japan in 2025, bringing together fans from around the world to celebrate all things Star Wars.

This event will highlight the excitement surrounding new films, TV shows, literature, artwork, and comics while also honoring the legacy of the Star Wars universe.

The latest special guest announcement is Diego Luna, known for his role as Cassian Andor in Rogue One and Andor .

and . More announcements will be coming soon.

Limited tickets for Friday and Sunday are currently available.

Purchase your tickets now at swcj25.com/BuyNow

Other Celebrity Guests Previously Announced:

Alan Tudyk

Manny Jacinto

Daniel Logan

Anthony Daniels

Temuera Morrison

Doug Chiang

Ashley Eckstein

More Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 News:

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



