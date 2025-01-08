ABC’s General Hospital Delivers Content Warning Amidst California Wildfires

Upcoming episodes are set to include a key plotline reminiscent of the current natural disaster.
ABC’s General Hospital has heeded a warning amidst the wildfires affecting Los Angeles, California.

What’s Happening:

  • As today’s episode of General Hospital, the long-running ABC daytime soap opera, hit the airwaves, the social media accounts for the series issued a warning.
  • The series hinted that the next few episodes will be particularly hard to watch amidst the wildfires occurring in Los Angeles County.
  • While not directly sharing plot details, it’s expected that a new arc for the series will highlight similar natural disasters.

  • Due to the nature of soap opera filming schedules, it would be unlikely to pull the episodes and/or move them around for continuity purposes, so the network resorted to the warning.

