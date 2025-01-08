ABC’s General Hospital Delivers Content Warning Amidst California Wildfires

ABC’s General Hospital has heeded a warning amidst the wildfires affecting Los Angeles, California.
What’s Happening:
- As today’s episode of General Hospital, the long-running ABC daytime soap opera, hit the airwaves, the social media accounts for the series issued a warning.
- The series hinted that the next few episodes will be particularly hard to watch amidst the wildfires occurring in Los Angeles County.
- While not directly sharing plot details, it’s expected that a new arc for the series will highlight similar natural disasters.
- Due to the nature of soap opera filming schedules, it would be unlikely to pull the episodes and/or move them around for continuity purposes, so the network resorted to the warning.
