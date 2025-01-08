“The View” Expands with New Weekend Edition Streaming on ABC News Live

The new show will be sponsored by RoC Skincare

The View is expanding with a special 30 minute edition that will stream on weekends, starting on January 11th on ABC News Live.

The long-running daytime chat show, The View , is set to expand to the weekends starting January 11th with The Weekend View .

The Weekend View is a half-hour show that will air on streaming platform ABC News Live and feature the show's Friday panel, which includes moderator Joy Behar, along with co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.

The new edition will premiere at 7:30 a.m. Saturdays on ABC News Live, then run throughout the weekend. The show will include an extended "Hot Topics" segment — taped on Friday after the regular The View broadcast.

It will also include clips from the companion podcast, Behind the Table, which features executive producer Brian Teta and The View co-hosts as they talk about the week's top pop-culture stories.

According to Karin Gilford, senior VP of Digital Media, ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks, The Weekend View won't be nearly as politics-heavy as the weekday version of The View, similar to other ABC News Live programming like GMA Life.

won’t be nearly as politics-heavy as the weekday version of , similar to other ABC News Live programming like She told Variety, “We’re following what we’ve seen be successful on ABC News Live on the weekends…On Saturdays and Sundays, it’s sort of a lighter feel. They’re still covering all the stories of the week, but in a little bit of a different tone. So it’ll be the same show format. We’ll cover the hot topics, but it will lean a little bit more into pop culture on the weekends…I think people like to hear what the hosts have to say about a variety of topics. The weekends are also when everybody’s generally taking a break. So it’s an opportunity to highlight some of the stuff the show covers throughout the week, that’s maybe not always in some of those politics arenas.”

RoC Skincare signed on to serve as exclusive sponsor of The Weekend View, marking the first time ABC News Live has sealed an integrated brand sponsorship.

The Weekend View will stream on ABC-owned stations streaming channels as well, though Gilford hinted that they are "looking at the ecosystem," with the streaming launch and could expand in the future.

will stream on ABC-owned stations streaming channels as well, though Gilford hinted that they are “looking at the ecosystem,” with the streaming launch and could expand in the future. ABC News Live is available on Disney+ Hulu

Besides The Weekend View and GMA Life, other ABC News Live programming includes Prime with Linsey Davis, ABC News Live Reports, ABC News Live First and ABC News Live Weekend.

Karin Gilford, senior vice president of Digital Media, ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks: “It’s an opportunity for us to extend the conversation, give viewers more of what they love from the connection they feel for the show. We really think ‘Weekend View,’ in addition to what we’ve done on podcasting — we’ve always had a great short form and social presence for the show — is kind of the next frontier.”

Executive Producer Brian Teta: "In addition to having its most-watched linear season in four years, 'The View' is finding success meeting viewers wherever they get their content, from podcasts to YouTube, and now with new exclusive streaming content for the weekend on ABC News Live."