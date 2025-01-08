New “20/20” Tells Tale of Missing Husband and the Truth Behind His Disappearance in “The Lies Beneath”

The story dates back to 2015, which hard as it may be to believe, was 10 years ago.

A special new 20/20 will tell the story of what really happened to a seemingly happy couple when one of them went missing, in “The Lies Beneath,” debuting on Friday.

What’s Happening:

GMA3 co-anchor Eva Pilgrim reports for an all-new 20/20 on Friday, Jan. 10 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC Hulu

co-anchor Eva Pilgrim reports for an all-new on Friday, Jan. 10 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on In 2015, husband and father Michael Shaver mysteriously disappeared, and his whereabouts remained a mystery for years until chilling new evidence unearthed secrets of Michael’s marriage and events that led to a devastating discovery beneath the family’s backyard.

Michael and his wife Laurie grew up together in the small upstate town of Utica, New York, and were together for decades before settling in Florida. But in November of 2015, Michael stopped coming to his job as a theme park mechanic. When co-workers started to worry, Laurie claimed she did not know where he was and said that he had driven off in a black SUV one evening, essentially abandoning Laurie and their two children.

After more than two years passed with no sign of Michael, a police investigation led authorities to the Shaver home – specifically to a fire pit and concrete patio in the backyard. What the police found sent shockwaves through their small town.

When Laurie became the prime suspect in Michael’s murder, she presented a controversial and unsettling defense with allegations of infidelity, domestic violence and betrayal, revealing the seemingly dark side of their marriage and life together.

This episode of 20/20 includes exclusive interviews with Michael’s brother and sister, Brian Shaver and Stacie Turner; Michael’s best friend, Scott Amatuccio; Laurie Shaver’s husband, Travis Filmer; State Attorney of the Fifth Judicial Circuit in Florida Bill Gladson; Rich Buxman, assistant state attorney of the Fifth Judicial Circuit in Florida; Lt. John Herrell of the Lake County Sheriff's Office; Cpl. Cory Anderson of the Lake County Sheriff's Office; and Jeffrey Wiggs, Laurie Shaver’s defense attorney.

20/20 features unforgettable, character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories.

features unforgettable, character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories. The two-hour 20/20 event airs Friday, January 10th from 9:01-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC and are available to stream on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.