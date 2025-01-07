56th Annual NAACP Image Awards — Check Out a Full List of Disney Nominees

The ceremony is set to air this February.

The nominees for this year's NAACP Image Awards have been announced, including several nominations for Disney.

Let’s take a look at the nominees.

Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, we have a full list of Disney nominees from this year’s NAACP Image Awards. The ceremony, created by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, aims to honor the outstanding achievements of black creatives in Hollywood. This year marks the 56th year of the tradition, which can be watched live on BET and CBS on February 22, 2025 at 8PM PT. Check out the full list of nominees below:

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture:

Inside Out 2 (Pixar)

Moana 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Aaron Pierre – Mufasa: The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)

Anika Noni Rose – Mufasa: The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)

Ayo Edebiri – Inside Out 2 (Pixar)

Blue Ivy Carter – Mufasa: The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)

Outstanding Short Film (Animated)

Self (Pixar)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

How to Die Alone (Hulu)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Delroy Lindo – UnPrisoned (Hulu)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Kerry Washington – UnPrisoned (Hulu)

Natasha Rothwell – How to Die Alone (Hulu)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

William Stanford David – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1 (ABC)

Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (ABC)

Emayatzy Corinealdi – Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Morris Chestnut – Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

Outstanding Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

Kelvin Harrison Jr. – Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)

Laurence Fishburne – Clipped (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

Aunjanue Ellis Taylor – The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures)

Sanaa Lathan – The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures)

Uzo Aduba – The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

Ron Cephas Jones – Genius:MLK/X (National Geographic)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

Brandy Norwood – Descendants: The Rise of Red (Disney+)

Jayme Lawson – Genius:MLK/X (National Geographic)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Descendants: The Rise of Red (Disney+)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

Leah Sava Jeffries – Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro – Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Cree Summer – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Keegan-Michael Key – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Animated Series

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (Disney Jr.)

Iwájú (Disney+)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Short Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction/Documentary

SC Featured (ESPN)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Genius: MLK/X (Songs from the Original Series) (Hollywood Records)

Reasonable Doubt (Season 2) (Original Soundtrack) (Hollywood Records)

Outstanding Original Score for Television/Motion Picture

Star Wars: The Acolyte (Original Soundtrack) (Walt Disney Records)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

Black Twitter: A People’s History (Hulu)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Brittani Nichols – Abbott Elementary – “Breakup” (ABC)

Jordan Temple – Abbott Elementary – “Smoking” (ABC)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Brandon Espy, Carl Reid – Mr. Crocket (Hulu)

Tina Mabry, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Cee Marcellus – The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear – “Napkins” (FX/Hulu)

Tiffany Johnson – How to Die Alone – “Trust No One” (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Marta Cunningham – Genius: MLK/X – “Protect Us” (National Geographic)

Marta Cunningham – Genius:MLK/X – “Who We Are” (National Geographic)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie, Documentary, or Special

Tina Mabry – The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Make-up (Television or Film)

Rebecca Lee – Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)

Grotesquerie (FX/Hulu)

Read More Award Season: