Disney Earns Almost 100 Nominations in 3rd Annual Children’s & Familiy Emmy Awards

Disney earned 97 nominations across their many live action and animated youth programs.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences have announced the nominations for the 3rd annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with heavy representation from the Walt Disney Company, in some cases almost sweeping entire categories.

What’s Happening:

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominations for the 3rd Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.

Now in its third year, this standalone competition spotlights the pinnacle of creativity and innovation in children’s entertainment.

The awards ceremonies are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on March 15th, 2025.

More details and information about events for the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards ceremonies will be released at a later date.

Let’s take a look at all of the nominations for projects from The Walt Disney Company, with the full nominee list available to view here

Disney Children’s & Family Emmys Nominees

Children’s or Family Viewing Series

Young Teen Series

Fiction Special

The Naughty Nine

The Slumber Party – Disney Channel

World’s Best – Disney+

Non-Fiction Program

Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series

Short Form Animated Program

Lead Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program

Justin Long as Mr. Bratt – Goosebumps – Disney+

Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter – Raven’s Home – Disney Channel

Christian Slater as Mulgarath – The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel

Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program

Adam Copeland as Ares – Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+

Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol / Mrs. Claus – The Santa Clauses

Lance Reddick as Zeus – Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+

Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas / The Mad Santa – The Santa Clauses – Disney+

Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program

Noah Cottrell as Simon Grace – The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel

Mykal-Michelle Harris as Alice Baxter – Raven’s Home – Disney Channel

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase – Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+

Voice Performer in a Preschool Program

Bobby Moynihan as Bobby Boots – Pupstruction

Kari Wahlgren as Granny Caterina, Ms. Poochytail & Magda – Superkitties

Voice Performer in a Children’s or Young Teen Program

Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon – Monsters at Work

Younger Voice Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program

Simisola Gbadamosi as Tola Martins – Iwájú – Disney+

Terrence Little Gardenhigh as Pat – Fright Krewe – Hulu

Children’s Personality

Awkwafina – A Real Bug’s Life – National Geographic

Writing for a Preschool or Children’s Series

“The Big City” – A Real Bug’s Life – National Geographic

Writing for a Young Teen Series

“Admissions” – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

“The Field Guide to Jared Grace” – The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel

“I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher” – Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+

“Say Cheese and Die!” – Goosebumps – Disney+

Writing for a Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series

“Dancing With Myself” – Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney+

“I Wanna Dance With My Buddy” – Hailey’s On It!

Directing for a Single Camera Live Action

“The Big City” – A Real Bug’s Life – National Geographic

“I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher” – Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+

“Say Cheese and Die!” – Goosebumps – Disney+

“Welcome to Spiderwick” – The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel

Directing for a Multiple Camera Live Action

“Gown To The Wire” – Raven’s Home – Disney Channel

Directing for an Animated Series

“Descent Into Fear” – Monsters at Work – Disney+

“Kole” – Iwájú – Disney+

“The Molecular Level” – Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney+

“Moremi” – Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire – Disney+

Voice Directing for an Animated Series

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney+

Monsters at Work – Disney+

Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures

Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program

The Naughty Nine – Disney Channel

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+

Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+

Original Song for a Preschool Program

“Let Your Wish Carry You Away” – Alice’s Wonderland Bakery

Original Song for a Children’s or Young Teen Program

“Kiss Your Friend” – Hailey’s On It! – Disney Channel

“Speak Out” – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Disney+

“Things” – Kiff – Disney Channel

Show Open

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+

The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel

Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+

A Real Bug’s Life – National Geographic

The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel

Editing for a Single Camera Live Action Program

Goosebumps – Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+

The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel

Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+

Editing for an Animated Program

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney+

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly – Disney+

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program

Goosebumps – Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+

A Real Bug’s Life – National Geographic

The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for an Animated Program

I Am Groot – Disney+

Monsters at Work – Disney+

Lighting, Camera and Technical Arts

A Real Bug’s Life – National Geographic

The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel

Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

Goosebumps – Disney+

The Naughty Nine – Disney Channel

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+

The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel

Casting for a Live Action Program

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+

Pretty Freekin Scary

The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel

Casting for an Animated Program

Monsters at Work – Disney+

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Single Camera Program

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+

The Santa Clauses – Disney+

The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Multiple Camera Program

Hairstyling and Makeup

Goosebumps – Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+

The Santa Clauses – Disney+

Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program

Goosebumps – Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+

The Villains of Valley View – Disney+

Choreography

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Disney+

World’s Best – Disney+