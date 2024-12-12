Disney Earns Almost 100 Nominations in 3rd Annual Children’s & Familiy Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences have announced the nominations for the 3rd annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with heavy representation from the Walt Disney Company, in some cases almost sweeping entire categories.
What’s Happening:
- The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominations for the 3rd Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.
- Now in its third year, this standalone competition spotlights the pinnacle of creativity and innovation in children’s entertainment.
- The awards ceremonies are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on March 15th, 2025.
- More details and information about events for the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards ceremonies will be released at a later date.
- Let’s take a look at all of the nominations for projects from The Walt Disney Company, with the full nominee list available to view here.
Disney Children’s & Family Emmys Nominees
Children’s or Family Viewing Series
Young Teen Series
- Goosebumps – Disney+
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+
- The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel (original produced by Disney)
Fiction Special
- The Naughty Nine – Disney Channel
- The Slumber Party – Disney Channel
- World’s Best – Disney+
Non-Fiction Program
- A Real Bug’s Life – National Geographic
Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series
Short Form Animated Program
- How Not to Draw – Disney Channel
- I Am Groot – Disney+
- Once Upon a Studio – Disney+
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly – Disney+
Lead Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program
- Justin Long as Mr. Bratt – Goosebumps – Disney+
- Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter – Raven’s Home – Disney Channel
- Christian Slater as Mulgarath – The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel
Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program
- Adam Copeland as Ares – Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+
- Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol / Mrs. Claus – The Santa Clauses – Disney+
- Lance Reddick as Zeus – Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+
- Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas / The Mad Santa – The Santa Clauses – Disney+
Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program
- Noah Cottrell as Simon Grace – The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel
- Mykal-Michelle Harris as Alice Baxter – Raven’s Home – Disney Channel
- Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase – Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+
Voice Performer in a Preschool Program
- Bobby Moynihan as Bobby Boots – Pupstruction – Disney Junior
- Kari Wahlgren as Granny Caterina, Ms. Poochytail & Magda – Superkitties – Disney Junior
Voice Performer in a Children’s or Young Teen Program
- Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon – Monsters at Work – Disney+
Younger Voice Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program
- Simisola Gbadamosi as Tola Martins – Iwájú – Disney+
- Terrence Little Gardenhigh as Pat – Fright Krewe – Hulu I Peacock
Children’s Personality
- Awkwafina – A Real Bug’s Life – National Geographic
Writing for a Preschool or Children’s Series
- “The Big City” – A Real Bug’s Life – National Geographic
Writing for a Young Teen Series
- “Admissions” – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Disney+
- “The Field Guide to Jared Grace” – The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel
- “I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher” – Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+
- “Say Cheese and Die!” – Goosebumps – Disney+
Writing for a Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series
- “Dancing With Myself” – Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney+
- “I Wanna Dance With My Buddy” – Hailey’s On It! – Disney Channel
Directing for a Single Camera Live Action
- “The Big City” – A Real Bug’s Life – National Geographic
- “I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher” – Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+
- “Say Cheese and Die!” – Goosebumps – Disney+
- “Welcome to Spiderwick” – The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel
Directing for a Multiple Camera Live Action
- “Gown To The Wire” – Raven’s Home – Disney Channel
Directing for an Animated Series
- “Descent Into Fear” – Monsters at Work – Disney+
- “Kole” – Iwájú – Disney+
- “The Molecular Level” – Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney+
- “Moremi” – Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire – Disney+
Voice Directing for an Animated Series
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney+
- Monsters at Work – Disney+
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+
Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program
- The Naughty Nine – Disney Channel
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+
Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+
Original Song for a Preschool Program
- “Let Your Wish Carry You Away” – Alice’s Wonderland Bakery – Disney Junior
Original Song for a Children’s or Young Teen Program
- “Kiss Your Friend” – Hailey’s On It! – Disney Channel
- “Speak Out” – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Disney+
- “Things” – Kiff – Disney Channel
Show Open
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+
- The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel
Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+
- A Real Bug’s Life – National Geographic
- The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel
Editing for a Single Camera Live Action Program
- Goosebumps – Disney+
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+
- The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel
Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+
Editing for an Animated Program
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney+
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly – Disney+
Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program
- Goosebumps – Disney+
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+
- A Real Bug’s Life – National Geographic
- The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel
Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+
Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for an Animated Program
- I Am Groot – Disney+
- Monsters at Work – Disney+
Lighting, Camera and Technical Arts
- A Real Bug’s Life – National Geographic
- The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel
Visual Effects for a Live Action Program
- Goosebumps – Disney+
- The Naughty Nine – Disney Channel
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+
- The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel
Casting for a Live Action Program
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+
- Pretty Freekin Scary – Disney+
- The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel
Casting for an Animated Program
- Monsters at Work – Disney+
Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Single Camera Program
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+
- The Santa Clauses – Disney+
- The Spiderwick Chronicles – Roku Channel
Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Multiple Camera Program
- Bunk’d – Disney Channel
- The Villains of Valley View – Disney+
Hairstyling and Makeup
- Goosebumps – Disney+
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+
- The Santa Clauses – Disney+
Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program
- Goosebumps – Disney+
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+
- The Villains of Valley View – Disney+
Choreography
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Disney+
- World’s Best – Disney+