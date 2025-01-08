Multiple TV shows have halted production today in Los Angeles, due to the ongoing fires throughout the area.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reported the news, noting FilmLA, the permitting agency for Los Angeles-based production shoots, have issued a notification reading “Personnel resources ordinarily available to support film production may not be available during the local State of Emergency. The LA County Fire Department has specifically instructed that all permits issued for filming in the communities of Altadena, La Crescenta, La Canada/Flintridge and unincorporated Pasadena are withdrawn. Other permit revocations are possible.”
- Disney / 20th Television have shut down production on Doctor Odyssey, Grey’s Anatomy and Jimmy Kimmel Live. In addition, the Warner Bros.-produced ABC hit Abbott Elementary is one of several shows that film on the WB lot in Burbank that have halted due to the proximity to the fires.
- Other Warner Bros.-lot shows to temporarily shut down include All-American and The Pitt. Also shut down at WB today were scheduled table reads and rehearsals for episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and the untitled Leanne Morgan project from producer Chuck Lorre.
- CBS Studios meanwhile shut down NCIS, NCIS: Origins, Poppa’s House, The Neighborhood and After Midnight for the remainder of the week.
- Season 2 of Amazon’s Fallout was supposed to resume production today in the Santa Clarita area, but that has been postponed. Amazon has tentatively rescheduled the show to film again beginning this Friday.
- At NBCUniversal, the production shutdowns include Hacks, Loot, Ted, Suits: L.A. and Happy’s Place.
- The massive fires in LA have also shut down local theme parks, with Universal Studios Hollywood – where the Studio Tour usually passes through backlot areas where shows like Ted and Hacks are filmed – and Universal CityWalk both closed today, as is Six Flags Magic Mountain.
- In the past day, massive fires have broken out in multiple areas around Los Angeles thanks to dangerous wind conditions, including in Pacific Palisades and Altadena. This has resulted in thousands of residents being evacuated, as the fires have consumed over 1,000 structures, with California Governor Gavin Newsom declaring a State of Emergency. Two deaths have been reported as a result of the fires.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com