Universal Studios Hollywood and CityWalk Closed Today Due to Extreme Winds and Fire Hazards

Universal Studios Hollywood and CityWalk have announced their closure today due to severe wind and fire hazards.
What's Happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood and CityWalk are closed today due to severe wind and fire hazards.
- The announcement was shared on Universal Studios Hollywood's social media.
- They stated they will “continue to assess the situation and expect to open for business tomorrow. The safety of our team members and our guests is our top priority.”
- In the western Los Angeles region, tens of thousands of residents are still subject to mandatory evacuation orders following the rapid expansion of a wind-driven wildfire that began on Tuesday and affected neighborhoods in the Palisades.
- The initial report of the fire occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
- By the evening, the blaze had expanded to over 2,900 acres without any containment, and it was anticipated to continue its spread due to the hurricane-force Santa Ana winds.
- News reports revealed that many homes and structures were consumed by flames; however, an immediate evaluation of the damage or destruction has not yet been conducted.
- The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
