SeaWorld San Diego’s Inside Look Returns Over Two Weekends

SeaWorld San Diego's Inside Look returns with an expanded format over two weekends offering unique behind-the-scenes experiences and educational opportunities with animal care specialists.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld San Diego's Inside Look is back with an expanded format over two weekends, January 11-12 and January 18-20.

This event offers exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences and educational opportunities, allowing guests to interact with animal care specialists and learn about various species.

New this year is a presentation on moon jellies, part of the upcoming Jewels of the Sea exhibit opening in Spring 2025.

Attendees will also access areas usually closed to the public, like the SeaWorld Rescue Center.

Included with park admission, Inside Look offers a range of new exclusive experiences alongside returning favorites in this year's program.

All New Jewels of the Sea – Aquarist Talk:

Discover the enchanting Moon Jellies in a Kreisel display at the new Jellyfish Plaza, next to Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience, opening Spring 2025.

All New Let’s Learn About Whales:

Join in at the Rescue Jr. stage for an engaging presentation about whales, perfect for children of all ages.

Discover the similarities between whales and humans, learn their swimming techniques and explore the differences between toothed and baleen whales.

All New Otter Trainer Talk:

Experience the sea otter nursery during the Otter Trainer Talk at Wild Arctic.

Discover insights about California sea otters and the history of SeaWorld San Diego's efforts in rehabilitating these charming marine mammals.

Inside the SeaWorld Rescue Center:

Guests can tour the SeaWorld Rescue Center from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This exclusive experience offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Rescue Team's rehabilitation efforts for hundreds of rescued animals each year, with opportunities to engage with dedicated animal care staff, lab technicians, and veterinarians.

Beluga Trainer Talk:

Experience the fascinating realm of beluga whales at the Beluga Trainer Talk in Wild Arctic.

Discover the commitment of the team to the welfare of these magnificent animals, along with the park's dedication, through informative discussions and demonstrations.

Penguin Keeper Talk:

Join the Penguin Keeper Talk during the Penguin Encounter to discover the unique adaptations, social behaviors, and conservation efforts for penguins.

Inside Turtle Reef:

Zoological scuba divers can be seen interacting with turtles in the reef, while educators provide information, respond to inquiries, and entertain guests with activities such as Rock-Paper-Scissors.

Feathers, Scales, and Furry Tails:

Join at Mission Bay Theater for an engaging presentation by Conservation Ambassadors, highlighting animal care and rescue.

Attendees can observe and learn about various animals, including alligators, capybaras, and owls.

Inside Look Connections:

This will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at SkyTower Lawn, featuring local conservation organizations.

Attendees can engage with representatives from Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, Project Wildlife, Living Coast Discovery Center, Helen Woodward Animal Care Center, and SeaWorld Rescue at their booths.

Passport:

Guests can enhance their Inside Look experience by getting a passport at the park entrance.

By visiting designated locations guests can collect unique stamps.

Once completed, return the passport to The Whale Shop for a special prize, subject to availability.

What They're Saying:

Eric Otjen, Vice President of Zoological Operations at SeaWorld San Diego: “Our zoological team is thrilled to bring Inside Look back for two weekends this year, giving guests an even greater opportunity to connect with our animals and the dedicated specialists who care for them. This event allows visitors to go behind the scenes, experience new, exclusive activations, and learn about the incredible work we do year-round. For over 60 years, SeaWorld has been at the forefront of marine animal conservation and education, and we take pride in continuing to educate and inspire our guests about the incredible animals under our care.”

