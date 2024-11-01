Jewels of the Sea: A Jellyfish Experience Opening in 2025 at SeaWorld San Diego Alongside Reimagined Journey to Atlantis

Originally scheduled to open this year, the new jellyfish exhibit will now open next year.

Two new experiences are coming to SeaWorld San Diego in 2025, including the previously announced Jewels of the Sea: A Jellyfish Experience and a reimagined Journey to Atlantis.

What’s Happening:

Originally set to open in 2024

The Jellyfish Experience will be the first of its kind for SeaWorld parks and the newest immersive and interactive aquarium at the park. Featuring a variety of jelly species, beautiful storytelling and a kaleidoscope of colors and shapes in three unique galleries, this remarkable exhibit will delight and exhilarate guests.

As part of SeaWorld’s mission to educate and inspire guests to explore the wonders of the ocean, this exhibit will provide a detailed look at jellyfish with exceptional educational components throughout the exhibit.

The exhibit will feature a 10-foot-tall acrylic archway living of jellyfish, one of nation’s tallest jelly cylinders in the country at 18-foot-tall, as well as a touchable globe of cascading water and jellyfish and a host of shareable, bespoke photo-op moments for families and adults alike.

The piece de resistance is the exhibit’s finale, a stunningly immersive, virtual gallery with walls and ceiling covered in LED digital video panels that display captivating oceanic scenes.

Ranging from calm waters to dynamic, energetic crescendos and 360 explorative experiences, guests will be whisked away to an interactive playground that they can enjoy time and again.

SeaWorld San Diego’s first coaster, Journey to Atlantis, will be reinvented in 2025, after celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

The updated attraction will pay tribute to the original beloved version while adding new elements to create a more exciting and immersive experience than ever before.

The new Journey to Atlantis will emerge with a refreshed storyline, as well as new water elements and special visual effects and new show elements.