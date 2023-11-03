Photos / Video – SeaWorld San Diego Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony for New “Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience” Exhibit

Today, SeaWorld San Diego hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for their all-new “Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience” exhibit, which is set to open in 2024. We were on the scene this morning and have a plethora of photos and a video from the event.

Jewels of the Sea will be located near Electric Eel, taking over the former space of the short-lived Submarine Quest attraction.

Appropriately, the new exhibit is located across from the Tentacle Twirl jellyfish-themed swings attraction.

There were also some fun walk-around jellyfish on hand for the event.

At a ceremony with officials from SeaWorld San Diego, ground was broken on the all-new exhibit!

Watch the "Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience" Groundbreaking Ceremony

More About Jewels of the Sea:

The first of its kind for SeaWorld parks, The Jellyfish Experience will be the newest immersive and interactive aquarium at the park. Guests will be greeted by a kaleidoscope of colors and shapes in three unique galleries as if diving into the heart of the ocean.

Each of the three galleries will feature a jelly species to discover including Moon Jellyfish, Pacific Sea Nettles, Upside-Down Jellyfish, and Comb Jellies. Glowing with an ethereal light, the jellyfish dance gracefully through the water, their translucent bodies trailing behind them like living fireworks. Watch as they pulse and glide, showcasing their hypnotic movements that seem almost unworldly.

But it’s not just about beauty. It’s about learning and science for guests of all ages in this fun up close aquarium experience. Through educational components and aquarist staff within the exhibit, guests will learn from experts what makes a jellyfish, the beauty and diversity of the translucent species, their behaviors and patterns, and how they have adapted to some of the most extreme environments on Earth. Plus, guests will come away with a better understanding of what they can do to protect jellyfish and our oceans.

We then got a look at some new concept art for the impressive exhibit.

Some of the features of this exhibit include: Habitats designed to support jellyfish with circular sections in the center that create a circular water flow and provide a more thriving environment. An 18-foot-tall cylinder, among the tallest jelly cylinders in the country. Gallery walls and ceiling covered with LED digital video panels that display virtual oceanic moments, ranging from calm waters to dynamic, energetic crescendos. A perfect photo-opp with a 10-foot-tall acrylic living arch of jellyfish for guests to walk through for views from multiple angles.



Our reporter then had the chance to go backstage and touch some moon jellyfish following the ceremony.

“Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience” is set to open in 2024 at SeaWorld San Diego.