All-New “Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience” Exhibit Opening in 2024 at SeaWorld San Diego

In 2024, SeaWorld San Diego guests can step into a new and mesmerizing world of underwater wonders at the brand-new “Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience” exhibit.

What’s Happening:

The first of its kind for SeaWorld parks, The Jellyfish Experience will be the newest immersive and interactive aquarium at the park. Guests will be greeted by a kaleidoscope of colors and shapes in three unique galleries as if diving into the heart of the ocean.

Each of the three galleries will feature a jelly species to discover including Moon Jellyfish, Pacific Sea Nettles, Upside-Down Jellyfish, and Comb Jellies. Glowing with an ethereal light, the jellyfish dance gracefully through the water, their translucent bodies trailing behind them like living fireworks. Watch as they pulse and glide, showcasing their hypnotic movements that seem almost unworldly.

But it’s not just about beauty. It’s about learning and science for guests of all ages in this fun up close aquarium experience. Through educational components and aquarist staff within the exhibit, guests will learn from experts what makes a jellyfish, the beauty and diversity of the translucent species, their behaviors and patterns, and how they have adapted to some of the most extreme environments on Earth. Plus, guests will come away with a better understanding of what they can do to protect jellyfish and our oceans.

Some of the features of this spectacular include: Habitats designed to support jellyfish with circular sections in the center that create a circular water flow and provide a more thriving environment. An 18-foot-tall cylinder, among the tallest jelly cylinders in the country. Gallery walls and ceiling covered with LED digital video panels that display virtual oceanic moments, ranging from calm waters to dynamic, energetic crescendos. A perfect photo-opp with a 10-foot-tall acrylic living arch of jellyfish for guests to walk through for views from multiple angles.

Guests can also upgrade their experience with a behind-the-scenes tour led by an aquarist and learn more about jellyfish propagation and have hands-on experience to touch the ocean’s translucent treasures.

All 2024 Pass Members will receive a preview to the exhibit and be one of the first to view and walk through the multi-room aquarium before the exhibit opens to all guests in 2024.

What They’re Saying:

Dr. Chris Dold, Chief Zoological Officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment: “Visiting the new Jellyfish Experience is an amazing opportunity like no other – a chance for our guests to see up close the spectacular details of these underwater marvels and witness how they live their lives in astonishing clarity. Guests will walk through striking habitats and view vivid displays to learn more about these wonderful creatures. This new exhibit aligns with our mission of educating and inspiring guests to learn more about our oceans and the world around us.”